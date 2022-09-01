SBS News in Easy English 1 September 2022

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Greg Dyett.





State and federal Governments will fund an additional 180,000 fee-free TAFE places in an effort to reduce Australia's worker shortage.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says it's a $1.1-billion dollar package.





"In recognition of the urgent challenges facing our nation, we are taking action now with a billion dollar training blitz driven by public TAFE. We want to see more Australians given the skills they need to find good jobs in areas of national priority."





Nurses and midwives across NSW have walked off the job for 24 hours, while maintaining life-preserving care, and are calling for staffing guarantees.





The NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association wants one nurse for every four patients to ensure the system is not overstretched and patients receive the best care.





The industrial action is taking place at more than 60 hospitals and involves approximately two thousand nurses.





The Australian Medical Association is demanding the advice National Cabinet used to relax coronavirus isolation rules be made public.





The A-M-A has questioned the basis of the decision, saying that under the rule change, as many as one third of people will still be infectious when re-entering the community.





Victoria's Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas has declined to comment on what advice she received on the isolation period from the state's public health officials.





"I talk with the public health team regularly and consider - continue to receive advice from them and I'll consider the obligations that I have in relation to the decisions that have been taken by national cabinet."





The New South Wales premier says Australia needs to re-think how it approaches COVID-19 health responses.





Dominic Perrottet believes there needs to be a shift towards a system where individuals employees judge whether they are well enough to attend work.





Mr Perrottet says the nation needs to move away from reliance on public health orders.





A Sydney court has heard former schoolteacher, Chris Dawson has been threatened "constantly" since being in jail for the murder of his wife.





The 74-year-old's been in custody since Tuesday, when he was found guilty for the murder of Lynette Dawson in January of 1982.





His lawyer has told a Sydney court that Dawson has been subjected to constant threats, including against his life by a "large number of people".





Justice Ian Harrison has agreed to recommend appropriate steps be taken to protect Dawson.





He will be sentenced in November.





An independent review has found that harassment, sexualised harm and bullying are rife in the Australian music industry.





The Raising Their Voices report finds more than half those working in the music trade have experienced sexual harassment or harm at work.





55 per cent of respondents say they had been subjected to sexual harassment and harm, including 72 per cent of women and 32 per cent of men.





And Serena Williams, Alex de Minaur and Nick Kyrgios are through to the third round of the US Open.



