SBS News in Easy English 10 April 2023

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Greg Dyett.





Several communities in Western Australia have been warned to prepare for gales, heavy rainfall and extremely high seas as a cyclone forms off the state's northern coast.





The Bureau of Meteorology says the tropical low is expected to become a cyclone today and should arrive in the waters off Broome by Wednesday.





The federal government says power prices should decrease as government approvals on renewable energy projects double as a result of more renewable energy investment.





Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek says she has approved 11 projects since taking office 10 months ago - over twice as many as the former government's tally of five.





Police are encouraging drivers to remove any distractions while driving home today after a deadly long weekend on Australia's roads left 13 dead.





Acting Assistant Police Commissioner Tracy Chapman has told Channel 7 people need to be cautious as they drive home.





"With today being the final day of the Easter long weekend, we simply urge drivers to do the right thing. Follow the road rules. Certainly drive within the speed limit and be patient we do expect to see excess numbers of people on the roads today."





Queensland police are searching for accused drug trafficker Mitchell Wilson who allegedly threatened and fired at several people with a semi-automatic weapon during three separate incidents in Brisbane.





Detective Superintendent Andrew Massingham says Wilson is extremely dangerous.





"I consider this man armed, dangerous, irrational but particularly unpredictable. It is important as a community that we do all we can to locate Mr Wilson before any further incidents occur."





Up to eight people are missing after a building exploded and collapsed in the French port city of Marseille.





At least four people were known to live in the collapsed five-storey building.





A second building next door also caved in, and a third was damaged.





Six people were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.





At least two people have died in fresh Russian attacks in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia.





Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says a 50-year-old man and an 11-year-old girl were killed when a missile hit their home.





“Last night, the Russian army launched an S-300 missile attack on Zaporizhzhia. A residential building was hit. Three people were inside: a man, a woman and a child. A little girl. Her name was Iryna. This year she would have turned 11. She has died. The man also died. My condolences."





In golf, Jon Rahm has won the U-S Masters.





Rahm becomes the fourth Spaniard to win the Masters at Augusta.



