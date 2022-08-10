SBS News in Easy English 10 August 2022





Local authorities say one person has been killed and five are injured following a blast at a Russian air base in the Crimean peninsula.





Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for the attack.





But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is vowing to take Crimea from Russia.





"Today, a lot of attention is paid to the topic of Crimea and that's right because Crimea is Ukrainian and we will never give it up. We will not forget that the Russian war against Ukraine began with the occupation of Crimea. Russia has turned our peninsula, which has always been and will always be one of the best places in Europe, into one of the most dangerous places in Europe. Russia brought large-scale repression, environmental problems, economic hopelessness and war to Crimea. The war."





Nazi symbols could soon be banned in New South Wales.





Legislation criminalising their use - outside of religious and educational purposes - has passed the state parliament's lower house. [[AUG 9]]





The symbols have already been banned in Victoria, with similar plans in Queensland and Tasmania.





If the legislation passes the upper house, individuals could face 12 months in prison and an $11,000 dollar fine, with corporations to face fines of $55,000.





A man has been arrested in the US state of New Mexico over the fatal shootings of four Muslim men.





The 51-year-old man had been the prime suspect since November last year, following a series of killings in the city of Albuquerque [[OW(L)-buh-kur-kee]].





Albuquerque Police Department chief Harold Medina says he has been charged with two of the murders but is considered a suspect in all four murders.





"We arrested 51-year-old Muhammad Syed and charged him for the murder of two Muslim men in our community - Aftab Hussein and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain. We are working with the district attorney's office on potential charges for the murder of two other Muslim men - Naeem Hussain and Mohammad Zair Ahmadi."





New South Wales train passengers are facing further disruption with some services cancelled due to strike action.





Services are not running on the Eastern, Illawarra and South Coast line, where around 70,000 people typically travel on a regular Wednesday.





The Rail, Tram and Bus Union is seeking to secure changes to a new fleet of intercity trains and reach a new employment agreement.





Sydney Trains chief executive Matt Longland told Nine Radio's 2GB morning and late peaks will be impacted.





"The timetable will operate until about 9am. We will need to pull trains out of service and put them back into stabling. And they'll come out again at 4pm. We won't be back to a full timetable on the T-4 until around about five or 5.30 in the afternoon."





Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake has died at age 84.





He was known for creating high-tech, easy-to-wear clothing.





His style was an instant hit on Europe's runaways - and helped raise Japan on the global fashion stage.





His Tokyo studio confirmed he died last Friday of liver cancer.





Australian basketball champion Lauren Jackson has been included in Australia's 12-player National Women's Basketball team this year’s FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in September in Sydney.





It's been nine years since she last played the sport professionally.





"Brondello: "Congratulations Lauren Jackson. You're going to another world cup."





Jackson: "No."





Brondello: "You should be incredibly proud. I am proud because what you did to achieve this is amazing. It shows a lot about you as a person, your hard work and dedication."



