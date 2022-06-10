SBS News in Easy English 10 June 2022

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Greg Dyett.





A hearing is underway in the United States into the riot at the Capitol Building on January 6 last year.





One member of the committee that is conducting the inquiry, Liz Cheney, has accused former president Donald Trump of encouraging his supporters to attack the building.





Anthony Albanese has held meetings with New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.





Ms Ardern says she and Mr Albanese want to improve the relationship between both countries.





"When I say that we are family, I mean it very sincerely. And in my mind the discussions really represented the opportunity for a reset. And I felt that in the dialogue that we have had today."





People have faced long waiting times at Melbourne and Sydney airports as thousands travel this weekend.





It's known as the June long weekend because many Australians do not have to work on Monday.





They get a day off work because there is a public holiday on Monday to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's birthday.





An asylum seeker boat carrying 15 men from Sri Lanka has reportedly been intercepted off the Australian coast.





It's the second vessel to arrive in Australia in the last month.





Opposition leader Peter Dutton has told Channel 9 he hopes the new government doesn't again make what he says were some terrible decisions when it was last in office.





"We'd stopped the boats, we stopped the drownings at sea, and I don't want to see it restart but the people smugglers know that the same people are now in government who made terrible decisions before, and that's what they're preying on."





Health authorities are urging people in the Northern Territory to get vaccinated against the flu as the virus spreads in some remote Indigenous communities.





The Chief Executive of the Aboriginal Medical Services Alliance of the Northern Territory, John Paterson, says the flu is usually a problem in August and September but it has spread much earlier this year.





"It’s arrived early and it’s obviously in our remote communities -Maningrida as you said, Central Australia have experienced breakouts there as well amongst the population. So we are concerned. "





Refugee advocates say there are at least eight positive COVID-19 cases in a Melbourne immigration detention centre.





The outbreak so far has affected almost a quarter of the 34 immigration detainees at the Melbourne Immigration Transit Accommodation in Broadmeadows.





Three people are dead and three injured after a shooting in a manufacturing plant in the United States.





The shooter fled the scene in Smithsburg, Maryland but was tracked down by a police officer known as a trooper.





Sergeant Carly Hose says the shooter and two others have been taken to hospital.





"Gunshots were exchanged between the suspect and the trooper. Both were injured and transported for medical treatment."





German investigators say they are still trying to determine why a man drove his car into a group of school children in Berlin.





A school teacher was killed and 29 people were injured when the man drove his car through a busy shopping area.



