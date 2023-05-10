SBS News in Easy English 10 May 2023

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Greg Dyett.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says the budget provides incentives for doctors to provide more bulk-billed consultations.





Bulk billing means patients don't have to pay anything to see a doctor.





Mr Albanese says the budget includes the biggest increase in bulk billing ever by tripling incentives.





Opposition leader Peter Dutton suggests the Coalition is likely to support the budget's electricity rebates and G-P bulk-billing incentives.





But he says his party doesn't believe the budget reduces the overall cost of living pressures on struggling families.





"We'll have a few points to make on Thursday, there'll be some elements of the budget that we support. There'll be some elements that will critique under this budget."





The budget includes measures for young people, including a $40 dollar a fortnight increase to the youth allowance.





Grace Franco is from the National Union of Students.





She says this increase is not enough.





"Overall the budget seems to neglect students. The government's own advisory committee called for 120 dollars per fortnight raise, but this, and the other welfare payments, are still below the poverty line."





The Greens say they are unhappy with the budget's multi-billion dollar cuts to the National Disability Insurance Scheme.





Senator Jordan Steele-John says Australians living with disabilities will be worse off.





"Through it's eight per cent cap on the NDIS and through other so-called efficiency and effectiveness measures, Labor has removed over $74 billion from the NDIS pot over the decade. The reality is that this morning, disabled people across Australia are seeing this cut as a stab in the back."





In AFL,





Western Bulldogs player Sam Darcy has been forced out of the game for now due to breathing problems caused by a small hole in his lung.





Scans have confirmed the 19-year-old has a small hole in his lung that has leaked some air into the space between the lung and chest wall.





And former AFL boss Andrew Demetriou believes the league's 20th team should be based in the Northern Territory.





Demetriou says the league needed to have 20 teams to add a 10th game into the broadcasting deal.



