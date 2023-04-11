SBS News in Easy English 11 April 2023

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Greg Dyett.





Julian Leeser has resigned from the Liberal Party frontbench because of its opposition to a Voice to Parliament.





Mr Leeser acted as the party's spokesman for Indigenous Affairs.





He says he's long been a supporter of an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.





"I've had many respectful discussions with colleagues about the Voice over the past year. I've listened to their views, and they've heard mine. But, ultimately, I haven't been able to persuade them."





A bank employee armed with a rifle has shot dead four colleagues and wounded nine other people at his workplace in the southern U-S state of Kentucky.





The attacker livestreamed the shooting, and was fatally shot at the scene.





Police say it was unclear whether he died from police gunfire or a self-inflicted wound.





Treasurer Jim Chalmers will travel to the United States for a series of meetings before he returns to deliver the Federal Budget.





Dr Chalmers will attend talks with G20 finance ministers as well as International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings.





He says the talks are important.





"The conditions in the global economy are deteriorating. There could not be a better time to take the temperature of the global economy, to confer with my colleagues, in this brief visit to Washington, DC, in the second half of this week."





The representative group for Australian universities is calling for more funding for universities, in order to make them more competitive.





Universities Australia says there needs to be more Commonwealth funding for research and development.





Consumer finance company Latitude Financial will not pay a ransom to cyber criminals after millions of customers had their personal records stolen.





Latitude says it will not reward criminal behaviour and does not believe paying ransom money will see customers' stolen information returned or destroyed.





About 7.9 million people had their driver's licence details taken and about 53,000 passport numbers were stolen in the hack, which was detected in March.





Latitude also admitted an additional 6.1 million records dating back to at least 2005 were also stolen, including names, addresses, telephone numbers and dates of birth.





Rubbish has been left uncollected in parts of Sydney and Canberra, as garbage truck drivers go on strike for twenty-four hours.





Workers for the Cleanaway company are protesting against longer shifts, and a cut in overtime rates.





The Transport Workers Union wants the current employment agreement to continue, with the same hours of work and conditions, to ensure job security for these workers.



