SBS News in Easy English 11 August

A report into Defence force suicides has made 13 recommendations.





Veterans Affairs Minister Matt Keogh says the government has pledged to take the report's recommendations seriously.





He says the suicide of defence personnel is a national tragedy and that is why the report has been released so quickly.





"In the interests of transparency we have chosen to not sit on this report but rather to release it at the first available opportunity today, so that everybody can see what the Royal Commission says now needs to be done. And as such, we as a government are only just seeing these recommendations today now for the first time as well."





Federal opposition leader Peter Dutton says Australia has to be frank about the threat of China to the region.





He has told the ABC the federal government has been taking the right position on Taiwan.





But Mr Dutton says the current situation can be compared to the period before Russia invaded Ukraine earlier this year.





In a speech to the National Press Club on Wednesday, China's ambassador Xiao Qian said China hopes to return Taiwan under its rule by "all necessary means".







Victorian police say they now know the identity of a man who was hit by a train in Melbourne's north in July who has been in hospital ever since.





Police said they checked databases and conducted doorknocking campaigns.





Those efforts have now been rewarded, with Victoria Police confirming an identification has been made.







Forty-two soldiers have been killed and 22 injured in an attack near the town of Tessit in Mali.





Mali is ruled by a military junta that overthrew the democratic government in 2020.





An affiliate of the Islamic State group has been blamed for the attack.







A wave of COVID-19 cases and flu infections over winter has been blamed for a drop in office occupancy rates across most major cities.





Data from the Property Council of Australia shows Melbourne had the lowest return to office rate in July, with occupancy dropping from 49 per cent in June to 38 per cent in July.





In Sydney, occupancy rates fell from 55 to 52 per cent, while in Adelaide occupancies fell from 71 to 64 per cent.





Canberra and Perth were the only markets to record an increase in office occupancy.







The centre coordinating shipments of grain from Ukraine ports says it expects an increase in applications for cargo pickups in the near future.





International Maritime Organisation coordinator Frederick Kenney says the centre is already receiving many dozens of phone calls and emails asking about exports, following a recent deal aimed at ending Russia's blockade of its ports.





Mr Kenney says he has so far authorised the departure of 12 vessels, as well as the arrival of four ships to pick up new cargo.





"We're dealing with three ports that were essentially frozen in time on February 24. There was a different harvest coming in, it was primarily corn. The silos are full of corn and the ships that were loaded were intended for ports that had nothing to do with the current conflict. And so it's imperative upon us now to get those ships out so that we can bring ships in."





Ukraine signed an agreement with Turkey and the United Nations on 22 July clearing the way for 22 million tonnes of corn and other grain stuck at ports and in silos since the Russian invasion to be exported.







To tennis, and Nick Kyrgios has claimed victory over world number one Daniil Medvedev in a second-round clash at the National Bank Open in Montreal.





Both players had title wins last week, with Kyrgios completing an historic singles-doubles double in Washington.





He says his mental preparation was key to the win.



