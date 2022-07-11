SBS News in Easy English 11 July 2022

More Australians will be able to access more COVID-19 treatments from today.





Eligibility for a fourth COVID vaccine has been approved to include anyone over 30, and anti-viral medication is available for people over 70.





The Federal Government says the new measures has been introduced to combat an increase in cases over the winter.





Australian Medical Association Vice-President Dr Chris Moy says this is an important step.





"It's an important move to widen the access of these medications and to somewhat simplify the eligibility criteria, so essentially those over 70 now with or without symptoms who have COVID can now get access to the medications. Those over 50 with two risk factors, or Aboriginal-Torres Strait Islanders 30 years and over, with two risk factors."





Federal Health Minister Mark Butler says people should continue to follow isolation rules if they have Covid, despite pandemic leave payments coming to an end.





A $750 leave payment that has been available to people isolating and who didn't have access to sick leave has ended.





Unions have warned that it will lead more people going to work unwell and the virus spreading.





Speaking to Channel Nine, Mr Butler defended the decision.





"These are hard decisions and I encourage people when there are isolation rules in place at state level to follow them of course, but we are rolling out very significant measures to improve our resilience as a community."





The Federal Government says its processed more than $340 million worth of flood disaster payments in the past three days.





The $1,000 payments for adults, and $400 per child were extended to New South Wales in a number of local government areas over the weekend.





Government Services Minister Bill Shorten has thanked Services Australia workers for assessing and granting the claims in a timely way.





"Itis quite amazing to think from 2pm Thursday when the 26 LGA's have been declared the Disaster Zones, the Albanese Government has been able to put out support for 414,000 Aussies caught out in the floods."





A 27 year old man has died after a unit fire in Western Sydney this morning.





Fire crews were called to Campbell Street, Parramatta after 3 am.





After rescuing one man, firefighters found a second one unconscious inside.





He was taken to hospital in critical condition but could not be saved.





Scores of people are believed to still be trapped by a Russian strike on Ukraine which destroyed three apartment buildings in eastern Ukraine.





Ukraine's Emergency Services say they have rescued five people from the rubble so far and have made contact with three others still trapped alive beneath the ruins.





Rescuers are continuing to work through dangerous conditions brought about by heavy rain.





Novak Djokovic has defeated Nick Kyrgios to secure a fourth successive Wimbledon title with a 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6 (3) victory





Following the match, both players heaped praise on each other with Djokovic joking about the budding ‘bromance’ between the two players.



