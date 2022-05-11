SBS News in Easy English 11 May 2022

A daily five minute news wrap for English learners and people with disability.

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Greg Dyett.





A new poll has found the Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is in danger of losing his Melbourne seat of Kooyong to independent Doctor Monique Ryan.





The You Gov poll - commissioned by the Australian newspaper - also shows another independent Zoe Daniel ahead of Liberal Tim Wilson in the seat of Goldstein.





SBS is continuing to make the federal election more accessible for multicultural communities, with live interpretations of tonight’s Leaders Debate, hosted by Channel Seven.





From 8.30, SBS will be streaming in Arabic, Mandarin, Cantonese and Vietnamese live and exclusively on SBS On Demand and Facebook.





New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet says the police will find those responsible for a shooting that killed one man and left another in a critical condition in hospital.





A bikie boss and his brother were shot at a western Sydney gym.





Omar Zahed died at the scene and his 41 year old brother, Tarek Zahed, is in a critical condition at Westmead Hospital.





Premier Perrottet says those responsible will be found.





"The New South Wales Police force are well-equipped to respond. the best police force in this country they are going to hunt these people down and they are going to lock them up."





A woman has died in north Queensland after her car became submerged in floodwaters north of Mackay.





The area has had several days of heavy rain.





Mark Burgess from Queensland Police says drivers should think carefully before using their vehicles.





"People do need to reconsider travel plans, and unless it's essential there is a very good reason for your travel, it might be more advised to stay at home."





Victoria is becoming the first Australian jurisdiction to ban the Nazi swastika symbol to curb anti-Semitism and hate.





Attorney General Jaclyn Symes it sends clear messages of inclusiveness, tolerance, peace and acceptance.





"Victoria is multicultural. We are multi-ethnic, we do not want a community that stands for this type of behavior. We know the harm it causes and this legislation will ensure that it becomes an offence."





Forty-four prisoners have been killed in an Ecuador jail during a violent clash between rival gangs.





It's the second deadly prison riot in the country involving multiple fatalities in little more than a month.





Interior Minister Patricio Carrillo says most of the bodies at the scene showed evidence of knife wounds.





"They were executed in the pavilion, they were executed in their cells. Once they were executed, they generated all the disorder to flee. That didn't take them more than 10-15 minutes."





New Zealand is re-opening its borders at the end of July, two months earlier than its original plan.





Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says from July 31st, cruise ships will also be able to return to local ports.





Ten countries have qualified for Saturday's Eurovision grand final after making it through the first semi-final in Italy.





Ukraine, Moldova, Netherlands, Greece, Norway, Portugal, Lithuania, Iceland, Switzerland and Armenia were chosen from the 17 competing acts.





Australian artist Sheldon Riley will take part in the international song contest's second semi-final.



