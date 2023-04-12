SBS News in Easy English 12 April 2023

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Greg Dyett.





Treasurer Jim Chalmers is warning Australia is not immune from the global economic pressures but is on track to avoid a recession.





Dr Chalmers is flying to the United States to take part in international economic meetings involving the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.





Industry superannuation funds claim around one-third of Australian workers are missing out on some of their superannuation.





Workers are missing out on a combined one billion dollars in superannuation each year in Victoria alone, according to an analysis by Industry Super Australia, based on the latest tax data.





Industry Super Australia chief executive Bernie Dean says younger workers in casual employment are the most vulnerable.





"Because if you miss out on those small amounts early on in your working career, they're the small amounts that actually grow through compound interest into a really good size nest egg and if you're not getting them then your nest egg is gonna be a whole lot smaller."





Evacuations are underway in Western Australia's northwest as people flee the projected path of a strengthening cyclone.





The cyclone is currently a category two system off the Kimberley coast, about 350-kilometres northwest of Broome.





It's forecast to track south over the next two days and become a potentially destructive category four system before crossing the coast northeast of Port Hedland early on Friday.





Authorities have described it as a once-in-a-decade weather system.





A global electricity monitor says Australia is doing well by world standards when it comes to using solar and wind power.





A report by the Ember organisation says Australia generated a quarter of its electricity in 2022 from solar and wind.





That's more than double the global average.





The United Nations has asked all its staff in Afghanistan not to come to work for the rest of the month.





It comes after the U-N said last week it was told by the Taliban that its female staff would not be able to work in the country.





Since re-taking power in 2021, the Taliban has limited women's assess to work, public life, and education.





U-N spokesman Stephane Dujarric says the U-N is stuck between trying to help the Afghan people, and having to obey the laws of Afghanistan.





"This is putting us in a horrendous situation and putting, frankly, the Afghan people in a horrendous situation."





A pair of runner worn by American basketball legend Michael Jordan have sold for 3-point-3 million dollars, becoming the most expensive sneakers every sold at auction.





Jordan wore the shoes in game two of the 1998 N-B-A finals.





The head of streetwear at Sotheby's auction house, Brahm Wachter, says it was a significant match.





"You know, he won that game. He scored 37 points. They're in remarkable condition with beautiful, big silver signatures. And, you know, they are game worn by him. And so, it's really kind of a spectacular specimen."



