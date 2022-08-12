SBS News in Easy English 12 August 2022

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Gareth Boreham







An investigation is underway into the death of an Indigenous man at a Victorian jail.





The man died after being brought back to the Port Phillip Prison after receiving treatment in hospital on Wednesday.





The state's Justice Department has issued a statement expressing its great sorrow at the death.







Former New South Wales deputy premier John Barilaro has pulled out of a scheduled parliamentary hearing into the trade commissioner job controversy.





Mr Barilaro is reportedly unwell and unable to attend with today's hearing subsequently cancelled.





He gave evidence to the parliamentary inquiry earlier this week, saying he believed he had done nothing wrong in applying for the role of New York Trade Commissioner.





Mr Barilaro has said he now regrets going for the job.





A review into the New South Wales Parliament has concluded a toxic combination of bullying, sexual harassment and assault is endemic in its culture.









The report by former sex discrimination commissioner Elizabeth Broderick has found one in three respondents experienced bullying or sexual harassment in the past five years, and identifies MPs as the main perpetrators of some of the worst behaviour.





The report also includes allegations that five people were sexually assaulted.





Premier Dominic Perrottet has pledged to support all recommendations of the review.





He says the document makes for some "sobering" and "confronting" reading.





"Parliamentarians are leaders and role models in our society. They should lead from the front. Clearly we have a culture in the NSW parliament that over time has become in many instances toxic, and is wrong. If parliamentarians cannot lead and provide an environment where workplace is safe, what hope do we have for other workplaces across our great state?"







Police have located four children missing for nearly 24 hours after being taken from a house in north Queensland.





The children - aged eight, seven, four and three - are alive and well.





But officers are still looking for the 28 year old man who allegedly abducted them from an address at the Leap, near Mackay.





They are appealing for information from the public to help find him.







Education Minister Jason Clare has called for people to stop criticising teachers, saying it is an important job that more people should be encouraged to take on.





Mr Clare has spoken ahead of a meeting this afternoon with his state and territory counterparts which will discuss how to resolve the problems facing the education system.





He says there are a range of issues to be confronted, including how to encourage people to take up teaching as a profession.





"More and more kids are going to school than ever before. That's a great thing. We're seeing an increase of about 10 percent over the last few years in terms of student numbers. But at the same time we've seen a drop of about 16 percent in the number of young people going to uni to become a teacher."







To sport and in football, with three months to go, FIFA has formally brought the World Cup forward by one day, giving host nation Qatar an exclusive Sunday evening slot with a global television audience.





Qatar will now play Ecuador in Doha on November 20, stretching the World Cup to 29 days from the 28 agreed seven years ago.





The decision will disadvantage Ecuador, which has several European-based players and will now have one day's less preparation.





It also means a clash with the climax of the Formula One season at the nearby Abu Dhabi grand prix.





But the date change is said to be supported by tournament organisers in the tiny gas-rich emirate, South American soccer body CONMEBOL and the two teams' national soccer federations.



