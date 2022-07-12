SBS News in Easy English 12 July 2022

A new national anti-racism campaign has been launched in Australia.





The advertising campaign aims to build awareness around how racism operates and hopes to give people tools to recognise it and address it.





Race Discrimination Commissioner Chin Tan told SBS News the campaign addresses challenges to realising racial equity in Australia.





Advertisement

"The campaign is part of a larger anti racism strategy that we are implementing. It is about calling on Australians to take a stand against racism because racism prevents us from living in a fair, just and equal society."





The Prime Minister has renewed his commitment to delivering cleaner energy and greater action on climate change, speaking at the Sydney Energy Forum.





The government says it will look to engage the private sector on its net zero by 2050 target, as well increasing supply of renewables.





Anthony Albanese's address comes a day before he heads to the Pacific Islands Forum, where he will discuss climate change with other nations in the region.





"I'm committed to renewing Australia's standing in our region. This work is under way, demonstrating our Government's commitment that each action that we take. Each policy that we pursue in this space will be driven by a larger vision of our shared future - a future with new clean-energy industries and jobs as its foundation."





The length of time a person who has recovered from COVID-19 is considered immune to the virus is to be reduced.





COVID-19 reinfections are becoming more common across the country as new sub-variants of the virus circulate.





The Australian Health Protection Principal Committee recommended the reinfection period be reduced from its current 12 weeks to 28 days, following the rise of cases of the Omicron variant.





New South Wales and Victoria have revised the COVID-19 reinfection period from 12 weeks down to four weeks.





Victorians have been strongly advised to wear face masks indoors but the state government stopped short of making it compulsory.





Farmers in the Hawkesbury and Nepean regions are being offered financial and counselling assistance in the wake of the recent floods.





Rural Aid says it is providing financial assistance for farming families in the impacted local government areas.





Flood-affected farmers are now able to apply for a $400 pre-paid Visa card.





The latest assistance follows the distribution of $1 million to flooded farmers earlier this year.





The United States space agency NASA has released the first image from its new space telescope, offering the deepest ever look at the cosmos.





The first image from the $15 billion dollar James Webb Space Telescope is the furthest humanity has ever seen in time and distance.





The image released at a White House event is filled with lots of stars, with massive galaxies.





NASA's Lee Feinberg says part of the image is light from not too long after the Big Bang, which was 13.8 billion years ago.





"The optical performance of the telescope is absolutely phenomenal. It is really working extremely well. This is actually a 2,100 second exposure taken at roughly two microns, which is the wave length which Webb was designed to work, at or above."





To AFL,





North Melbourne have sacked coach David Noble after a run of 14 successive losses.





Noble had held the post for less than two seasons - a period which delivered just five wins from 38 matches.



