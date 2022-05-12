SBS News in Easy English, 12 May 2022

A daily five minute news wrap for English learners.

The federal government has announced a boost to spending on mental health in Tasmania.





The Commonwealth and Tasmanian governments will fund the $55 million package, which will be used to establish three mental health clinics in Burnie, Devonport and Hobart.





Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the policy in the electorate of Bass in northern Tasmania, which is the most marginal government-held seat in the country.





The Member for Bass, Bridget Archer says the funding is needed to tackle the issue of suicide.





"Something that I have unfortunate personal experience, of losing my stepsister to suicide, and I have seen the impact that suicide has had on small communities like mine across Tasmania as well. If we can stop one person from taking their life, then these services will be worth it."





Authorities have released a preliminary report into a deadly helicopter crash north of Melbourne earlier this year.





The pilot and four passengers were killed when the chopper they were in crashed in thick cloud at Mount Disappointment in northern Victoria in March.





The Australian Transport Safety Bureau says investigations into the crash are continuing, and no final conclusions have been made yet.





But Chief Commissioner Angus Mitchell says data gathered so far is beginning to paint a picture of what happened.





"The two helicopters were flying under visual flight rules; that is, flying using visual references rather than instruments. As they approached Mt Disappointment, the pilot of the first helicopter, some three kilometres ahead of the second, reported entering increasing cloud cover and broadcast to the other pilot their intention to turn around."





Police have arrested a man in Queensland as they investigate the death of another man whose body was found washed up with 54 kilograms of cocaine near the Port of Newcastle on Monday.





Detectives say the dead man was diving to retrieve drugs from a ship at the Newcastle port when he got into trouble and couldn't be revived.





Organised crime squad detectives have now taken a man into custody in north Queensland as he allegedly tried to board a plane to Singapore.





The 62 year-old has been charged with importing a large commercial quantity of a drug into Australia.





An international football game scheduled to take place in Melbourne next month has been cancelled after Argentina refused to travel for it.





Argentina was due to play Brazil at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on the 11th of June, but organisers have released a statement saying Argentina is not prepared to travel to Australia for the game.





The last time the two South American clubs played a "Superclasico" match at the M-C-G was five years ago in front of 95,000 fans.





Victoria's Sports Minister Martin Pakula says he's disappointed at the decision.





"The Argentinian Football Association has reneged on its contractual agreement and pulled out without any proper explanation. So, we're pretty disappointed and I think it's fair to say pretty pissed off, and I think they owe Australian football fans an explanation."





