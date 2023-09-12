SBS News in Easy English 12 September 2023

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Greg Dyett.





Search teams are continuing to look for survivors of Morocco's deadliest earthquake in more than six decades.





The death toll has now risen to over 2,800.





Search teams from Spain, Britain and Qatar have joined efforts to find people buried under the debris.





Rescuers in Türkiye have retrieved US researcher Mark Dickey who'd been trapped in the country's third deepest cave for more than a week.





The US caver had become trapped after developing a stomach bleed.





More than 150 people took part in the rescue.





Australians are being urged to have their enrolment details up to date, with just under a week left to enrol for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum.





People will now have until September 18 to enrol or update their details to vote in the poll.





Postal vote applications will close on October 11.





And you can find comprehensive information about the referendum by visiting the SBS Voice Referendum portal at www.sbs.com.au/voicereferendum





The New South Wales government is boosting funding for women's health centres to help increase staff numbers, reduce counselling waitlists and provide more services.





The state's 20 centres provide tailored care for women and assist with physical, mental, sexual and reproductive health services, and face-to-face support to more than 50,000 women across the state each year.





The upcoming New South Wales state budget will allocate an additional $34.3 million for the health centre program over the next four years.





Opposition senate leader Simon Birmingham says the Albanese government's decision to deny additional flights from Qatar Airways could be costing the Australian economy one billion dollars each year.





The senator pointed to an assessment by Professor Rico Merkert of the Sydney University Business School who claims the one billion figure is a conservative estimate.





"It's one billion dollars a year less for our tourism industry, in terms of opportunities for our exporters, in terms of higher costs paid by Australian consumers. This is a terrible decision that the government has made"





The New South Wales government will immediately stop the logging of valuable koala habitat on the mid-north coast after widespread backlash from traditional owners and activists.





The Guardian reports that state environment minister Penny Sharpe announced the suspension of logging operations in 106 koala habitats that lie within the government's planned 'great koala national park'.





The Red Cross say at least 200 people have died as a result of the powerful Storm Daniel that has hit Libya over the last few days.





Storm Daniel swept in over the Mediterranean on Sunday, flooding roads and destroying buildings in Derna.





The storm also hit other settlements along the coast including Libya's second biggest city of Benghazi.





Libyan National Army spokesman Ahmed Mismari says the number of dead is more than 2,000 with thousands more missing, but these numbers have not been independently verified.





"The latest update regarding the death toll, as the Prime Minister of Libya announced, exceeds 2,000 in Derna city only, may they rest in peace. There also, in Derna, thousands of missing people - some 5,000 to 6,000 missing people and this number could largely increase."



