SBS News in Easy English 13 July 2023

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English, I'm Greg Dyett.





A man has been charged with allegedly sending death threats to a federal member of parliament.





The 39-year-old is facing two counts of using a carriage service to threaten to kill another person and five counts of using a carriage service to harass, threaten or menace.





NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has announced the establishment of the NATO-Ukraine Council, allowing for equal discussions and decision-making and marking a significant step toward Ukraine's membership.





He says the alliance will not allow Ukraine to join while the conflict with Russia is ongoing, but agreed to simplify the process for Ukraine to join the alliance.





"We reaffirmed that Ukraine will become a member of NATO and agreed to remove the requirement for a membership action plan. This would change Ukraine's membership path from a two-step process to a one-step process."





Victoria Police says a series of recent arson attacks in Melbourne are linked to a feud between rival gangs.





There have been 11 attacks in the past three weeks, raising concerns about community safety.





Detective Inspector Chris Murray says it's too early to understand the motives.





"It wouldn't be a far stretch to think there's going to be drugs involved in this. It's not going to be a stretch to think that there's outlaw motorcycle gangs working either with or against Middle Eastern organised crime groups."





Uptake of the flu vaccine is on the decline in Australia, despite a surge in cases.





Nearly two million less Australians have received an influenza vaccination this year compared to the same March to July period last year.





Huw Edwards has been named as the suspended BBC presenter at the centre of recent allegations a male presenter paid a young person for sexually explicit photos.





His wife, Vicky Flind, has released a statement saying her husband is in hospital suffering from serious mental health issues and has been treated for severe depression in recent years.





She asks for privacy for her family and says Edwards is deeply sorry to the many colleagues who have been affected by recent media speculation.





Police say there's no information to suggest a criminal offence has been committed.





The allegations were originally published in the Sun Newspaper, with a spokesperson confirming the outlet has no intentions to publish further allegations.





And in cycling news,





Jasper Philipsen has claimed victory in stage 11 of the Tour de France.





The stage victory means he joins Mark Cavendish as the only active rider with at least four stage wins in a single Tour edition.





The rider says it's been an incredible tour so far.





"I can’t realise how good it’s all going. So yeah, just super proud and really happy with my shape. Also to get through the final without problems is also a big challenge. And yeah, we’ve managed to do it already four times in a row."



