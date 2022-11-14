SBS News in Easy English 14 November 2022

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Greg Dyett.





Heavy rain across parts of Victoria and New South Wales has led to dangerous flash flooding, with many being told to evacuate.





New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet is urging people to follow the advice of emergency service personnel.





He says more flooding is on the way.





"When those orders are made, please follow those instructions, they're not there for the sake of it, they're there to keep you and your family safe."





Five teens are in critical condition at Royal North Shore Hospital following a crash in Sydney's north.





New South Wales police say the single-vehicle crash occurred in Cammeray shortly after police had terminated a pursuit of the car.





The Holden Commodore left the road and struck a tree.





The teens, aged between 16 and 18, suffered spinal, abdominal, facial and head injuries to varying degrees.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is heading to Bali for the G-20 summit, where anticipation is building for a potential meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.





President Xi has already confirmed a planned meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 with U-S President Joe Biden, but the question remains as to whether he will also grant Mr Albanese an audience.





When asked about Australia's relationship with China ahead of the summit, Mr Albanese had this to say:





"I've said repeatedly about the relationship with China, that we should co-operate where we can and that dialogue is always a good thing."





The Medibank saga continues as hackers have released more sensitive customer data.





A file, containing 500 records of people who have mental health conditions has been posted to the dark web.





Pharmacists in New South Wales will now have the power to diagnose and prescribe some medications without a doctor consult.





The measure will be trialled for 12-months and will apply to medicines like birth control, antibiotics for urinary tract infections and skin condition treatments.





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is accusing Russian soldiers of committing war crimes in Kherson.





Parts of the city have been re-taken by Ukraine's army after Russia's defence ministry announced it would withdraw its troops from the area.





Speaking in his nightly address, Mr Zelenskyy says investigators have already documented more than 400 war crimes.





He says they have found the bodies of dead civilians and servicemen.





"In the Kherson region, the Russian army left behind the same atrocities as in other regions of our country, where it was able to enter. We will find and bring to justice every murderer. Without a doubt."





Russia denies its troops intentionally target civilians.





Early voting has opened in Victoria today ahead of the state election on November the 26th.





The state's Electoral Commission is preparing for more than 50 per cent of the state's four-point-four million enrolled voters to cast their ballot before election day.





Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is hoping to be elected for a third term amid rising energy costs and an under-pressure hospital system.



