SBS News in Easy English 15 July 2022

The federal government has outlined a multi-million dollar package to help prevent foot and mouth disease from arriving in Australia, amid concerns an outbreak could wipe out parts of the country's agriculture sector.





Agriculture Minister Murray Watt says $14 million will be spent on combating the spread of the disease in Australia and overseas.





"I'm very pleased to announce today a new $14 million dollar funding package not previously announced as the next step in elevating our two-pronged approach to combat foot and mouth disease. There are new measures that we are announcing that apply in Australia, increased resources in Australia and also increased resources particularly in Indonesia."





Of that, $5 million will go towards measures in Indonesia, Timor-Leste and Papua New Guinea.





A further $9 million will be spent on 18 new biosecurity officers to be stationed at Australian airports.





Senator Watt warned the disease could cause an $80 billion hit to the economy if it was allowed to spread in Australia.





Anthony Albanese has joined Pacific Island leaders in declaring a "climate emergency", and that global temperatures must be limited to a 1.5 degree rise.





The announcement comes after two days of meetings at the Pacific Island Forum.





On Thursday Fiji's Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama took to Twitter calling for Australia to do more, but Prime Minister Albanese maintains the government's new climate targets have been welcomed by Pacific leaders.





"All of our Pacific Island friends and leaders who were very positive about Australia's role at the meeting. They were positive and reflected, as well, in the communique. They welcomed Australia's new position on climate change."





Following another Russian missile attack, the United States and more than 40 other countries have agreed to coordinate investigations into suspected war crimes in Ukraine.





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told a conference held at the headquarters of the International Criminal Court [[ICC]] in The Hague, that Russian missiles had struck two community centres in the country's west, killing at least 23 people.





"This day has once again proven that Russia must be officially recognised as a terrorist state. No other state in the world poses such a terrorist threat as Russia. No other state in the world allows itself to daily destroy peaceful cities and ordinary human life with cruise missiles and rocket artillery. As a result of just one missile strike at our city of Vinnytsia, 23 people were killed. Three children under the age of 10. And, unfortunately, it is not yet the final number."





Russia has repeatedly denied involvement in war crimes and deliberately targeting civilians since it invaded Ukraine in February.





Fire crews say the clean-up of a hazardous chemical spill caused by a truck rollover in Melbourne's north overnight will likely take all day.





The truck crashed through a safety barrier just after 2 a-m.





The crash caused about 40 tons of chemical fungicide to spill out and left the 41 year old driver trapped in his cabin for nearly two hours.





A hazardous fumes warning has been issued to residents in surrounding suburbs, while motorists are asked to avoid the area.





Ivana Trump, the first wife of former U-S President Donald Trump, has died aged 73.





Mr Trump confirmed the news calling her a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life.





The Czech born former model was married to Mr Trump from 1977 until 1992.



