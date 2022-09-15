SBS News in Easy English 15 September 2022

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Greg Dyett.





Thousands of people have begun paying their respects to Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall, where the late monarch is lying in state for four days until her funeral on September 19.





As many as 750,000 mourners are expected to file past Queen Elizabeth's coffin in coming days, with queues already stretching for kilometres.





Roma Quinn, a mourner who lined up for eight hours to pay her respects, says the experience was overwhelming.





"The overwhelming atmosphere was very sombre but beautiful as well. Her crown was glistening and it was just really lovely and very respectful."





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is preparing to fly to London tonight to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.





Accompanied by Governor General David Hurley and ten prominent Australians, Mr Albanese will meet with British Prime Minister Liz Truss and pay respects to the late monarch as she lies in state at Westminster Hall.





The latest job figures show unemployment rate has risen slightly from 3.4 per cent to 3.5 per cent in August.





The slim increase appears to be from a jump in the participation rate, meaning more people have entered the labour market looking for work.





The unemployment rate remains close to the lowest since 1974.





The first passenger cruise ship in almost three years has docked in Melbourne.





The Coral Princess arrived at Station Pier in Port Melbourne with more than 2,500 passengers on board.





Its sister ship, the Ruby Princess, was the source of a major COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 which saw 28 passengers die.





The President of Carnival Australia, Marguerite Fitzgerald, says the industry is bouncing back.





"But w're seeing a lot of positive momentum and a lot of interest from people who just want to get back to doing what they love, which is cruising."





New Zealand is calling for the extradition of a woman from South Korea over the murder of two children whose bodies were found in abandoned suitcases last year.





The two nations have an existing extradition treaty, meaning the move is likely to succeed.





Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has conceded defeat in the country's national elections that has seen a conservative anti-immigration bloc take power.





With almost all votes counted, the conservative group of four parties appear to have won a thin majority in parliament.





The first independent review into the Reserve Bank of Australia since the 1990s is set to hand down its findings.





The review, introduced by Treasurer Jim Chalmers in July, would suggest a wide range of potential reforms, including changes to the RBA board structure, increased accountability for interest rate decisions, and clearer communication.



