SBS News in Easy English 15 September 2023

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Catriona Stirrat.





The disability Royal Commission will close its inquiry today after four and a half years.





The commission has held 34 public hearings since its initiation, and it has heard accounts of experiences of neglect, abuse and exploitation of people living with a disability.





Chair of the commission Ronald Sackville says the commission's final report will be tabled on the 28th of September, and he thanks all who have contributed to the process.





"Today provides an opportunity for commissioners and senior counsel assisting to acknowledge and reflect on the indispensable contributions made by so many people, especially people with disability and their representative organisations to our work over four years and five months."





The Royal Commission report will provide recommendations on how to improve laws, policies, structures and practices around preventing violence, abuse, neglect and exploitation of people with a disability.





—





Some members of the Arabic speaking community say awareness and understanding around the Indigenous Voice to Parliament is lacking.





It comes as the delivery of the referendum booklet to all Australian households is being finalised.





The Australian Electoral Commission has published translated versions of the booklet on the AEC website in thirty four languages.





SBS spoke to Arabic speaking community members and some, like this woman, say they need more information before finalising their decision.





"I haven't made my decision yet, no. But yeah I'm hoping that it would be a yes. I've only just come back from overseas so yeah once I have more information I'll definitely make a decision."





And you can find comprehensive information about the referendum visiting the SBS Voice Referendum portal at www.sbs.com.au/voicereferendum .





—





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has outlined his vision for the future of energy in Australia and promised a transition to clean, affordable and reliable resources.





The Prime Minister has spoken at an Energy Forum in Sydney today about the potential for Australia to become a "renewable energy superpower" if it acts now to make the most of exports of "green" hydrogen and lithium for rechargeable batteries.





The federal government is due to shortly release its National Battery Strategy to increase investment in the industry, with Australian lithium exports set to equal the value of Australian coal exports by 2027-28.





The Prime Minister, whose government has legislated tax cuts to make electric cars more affordable for Australian families, says that the transition to renewable energy will also take pressure off consumers.





"There's no question that renewables will reduce prices, that's why the investment is going there. There's nothing to stop people putting in a plan for a new coal fire power station to be built except the market and common sense."





—





Libyan authorities are demanding an investigation into whether human failings were to blame for more than 11,000 deaths in the worst natural disaster in the country's modern history.





Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organisation Petteri Taalas says a large number of casualties could've been avoided.





"Yes, so, that’s the conclusion: if there would have been a normally operating meteorological service, they would have issued warnings and also the emergency management authorities would have been able to carry out evacuation of the people, and we could have avoided most of the human casualties. Of course, we cannot fully avoid economic losses, but we could have also minimize those losses by having proper services in place."





Libya’s Tripoli-based Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah has acknowledged issues in the maintenance of two dams that burst, causing devastating floods.





In a Cabinet meeting, Mr Dbeibah has said the state of the dams that collapsed in last week's powerful storm had not been addressed for decades.



