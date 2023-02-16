SBS News in Easy English 16 February 2023

This is SBS News in Easy English... I'm Claire Slattery...





//





The unemployment rate has increased from 3.5 per cent to 3.7 per cent in January.





New data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows 11,500 jobs were lost from the economy last month.





Treasurer Jim Chalmers says the unemployment rate remains near an historic low and that's a positive sign.





"We have been expecting an uptick in the unemployment rate as the economy slows a bit, and as the obvious consequence of a slowing global economy, mixed with the impact of interest rate rises in our own economy."





//





The federal government has announced a new visa scheme that will triple the number of permanent residency places for people from Pacific countries.





From July 1, the visa lottery system will allocate 3,000 extra spots for Pacific Islanders aged between 18 and 45 and their families.





Applicants will need to seek a formal job offer from an Australian employer and pass health, character and basic English tests.





Immigration Minister Andrew Giles says the ballot system will increase the Pacific diaspora in Australia.





"These reforms demonstrate to the Australian community and to our Pacific family that stronger Pacific partnerships focused on shared needs and priorities are in Australia's national interest and support stability, prosperity and security in our region."





//





Communities in Victoria and South Australia are marking the 40th anniversary of the Ash Wednesday bushfires.





47 people died in Victoria and 28 in South Australia in the 1983 disaster, one of the deadliest fires in Australia's history.





Former CFA volunteer Wendy Thomson has told SBS News about her close call during the fires.





"My friend rang me up and said 'have you looked outside Wendy?' And I went out and there was all this smoke. And our brigade was working on a hill just up the track there where the firefighters were killed."





//





Emergency services are part of the push to honour staff of all backgrounds and sexualities, as Sydney launches World Pride this week.





The festival celebrating the LGBTIQ+ community and allies begins on Friday, and is the first World Pride event ever held in the southern hemisphere.





Firefighter Madeleine Dalley was part of the launch of a colourful fire truck for the event.





"Our teams really show this diversity that we also represent in the community. The diverse community that we serve is shown within our teams and by showing solidarity and unity within our teams, we prove to the LGBTQIA+ that we stand with them, ready to serve and protect."





The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade will mark its 45th anniversary on February 25th this year.





//





Hollywood actress Raquel Welch has died at the age of 82, after a short illness.





Family members say Ms Welch died on Wednesday [[Feb 15]].





The star became famous after her role in the 1966 science fiction adventure film Fantastic Voyage, and in prehistoric drama One Million Years B.C.





//



