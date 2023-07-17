SBS News in Easy English 17 July 2023





Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Greg Dyett.





The Business Council of Australia has called for improved employment outcomes for people with disability.





A report by the council has found 92 per cent of its members want to recruit more people with a disability to their workforce.





It also suggests only 6 per cent of business council members have employees with disability at the senior management level.





A new report has found women in media remain concerned about gender equality and a lack of industry support.





The Women in Media Industry Report suggests 54 per cent of women are unsure or dissatisfied with the progress of their careers.





It also found three times more women in 2023 say they have limited access to development than 2022, and discrimination was five times more commonly experienced.





The report recommends the media industry commits to actively addressing gender equality, and creates pathways to promotion.





European leaders and Tunisia's president have announced progress in the building of closer economic and trade relations, and measures to combat the smuggling of migrants across the Mediterranean Sea.





The leaders of Italy, the Netherlands and the European Commission have made their second visit to Tunisia in just over a month.





The European Union will work with Tunisia on an anti-smuggling partnership and will increase coordination in search and rescue operations.





European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says smugglers need to be stopped.





"We need to crack down on criminal networks of smugglers and traffickers. They are exploiting human despair, and we have to break their reckless business model."





New South Wales police are calling for counter-terrorism-like powers to deal with domestic violence offenders.





It comes after a four-day police operation in the state, which ended in almost 600 people being charged with serious domestic violence offences.





So far this year, 32 women have died in Australia from domestic and family violence.





Almost half of all domestic violence orders issued in New South Wales have been breached.





If you or someone you know wants to talk about family or domestic violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.





Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been discharged from hospital.





The 73-year-old minister was admitted on Saturday for dehydration.





He stayed overnight under observation and has done a series of heart tests.





Director of the cardiology unit Amit Segev says Mr Netanyahu is in great health.





"Prime Minister Netanyahu has completed a series of tests and is in excellent condition. Our diagnosis, at the end of all the tests performed, including the laboratory tests, that the reason for the hospitalisation was dehydration."





In tennis,





Australian Wimbledon great Rod Laver has led the tributes to Carlos Alcaraz who defeated 23-time grand slam champion Novak Djokovic to win the men's title and launch a new era.





The 20-year-old, 16 years Djokovic's junior, recovered from losing the opening five games in a nervy start to inflict the champion's first defeat on Centre Court for a decade.



