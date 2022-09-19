SBS News in Easy English 19 September 2022





The last mourners have joined the queue outside Westminster Hall to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II.





Access to her coffin will close at 6:30am local time and authorities warn the queue has reached capacity.





Queen Elizabeth's body will be carried to nearby Westminster Abbey for the official ceremony, before being laid to rest with her husband, Prince Philip, at Windsor Castle.





Eve Parsons is one of the mourners joining the queue.





"I was wavering, I was 50/50 whether to get in a queue or not and then we live quite close to here, so I thought, I saw it went down to eight hours and it was at Tower Bridge, so I was like it will only take us 10 minutes to get there, so we'll go and join and see how far we can get before I lose my energy just keep standing."







Motorists are being warned of double demerit points on Australian roads ahead of the national day of mourning for the late Queen Elizabeth II.





Double demerits will apply from 12:01am Thursday September 21 until 11:59pm on September 25.





It comes as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reveals key details for the memorial service to be held on September 21 to honour the late monarch.





Australian Idol star Anthony Callea will perform at the event, held at Parliament House in Canberra, with TV presenter Melissa Doyle playing host.





Victorian premier Daniel Andrews has defended the renaming of the Maroondah hospital to honour Queen Elizabeth II.





It follows opposition from Indigenous groups and leaders about the scrapping of the Aboriginal language name.





The Andrews government has vowed to rebuild the hospital in Melbourne's east at a cost of more than one billion dollars.





The premier says re-naming the hospital to honour Queen Elizabeth is an appropriate move.





"The entire local council area uses the same name and I think it's a fitting tribute to someone in Queen Elizabeth II who was a great supporter of our health system and a great supporter of healthcare. It's a new hospital, a brand new hospital, and it needs a new name, and that's what we're going to give it."





The Australian Maritime Safety Authority is searching for a missing plane with at least one person onboard.





The light aircraft was last seen on Sunday afternoon in northeast Victoria.





AMSA says they are coordinating an air search between Mount Beauty, Corryong and Tallangatta Valley, after search efforts were called off overnight due to poor weather and low visibility.





More bodies have been recovered from a recently discovered grave site in eastern Ukraine.





Ukrainian officials last week say they had found 440 bodies in a forest near Izyum - most were said to be civilians with the cause of death unknown.





Authorities believe it will take two weeks to exhume all of the bodies, many of which allegedly show signs of torture.





Residents like Volodymyr Kolesnyk have been searching for dead relatives at the site.





“The local funeral company that conducted burials gave me the list. They buried the bodies in bags, without coffins, without anything. I was not allowed here at first. They (Russians) said it was mined and asked to wait. And there was a lot of them in the woods, so it was scary to come here.”





The Kremlin has not commented on the discovery of the graves.





In sport,





Australia's Cameron Smith has claimed his first LIV Golf victory outside Chicago, earning himself the six million dollar [[AU]] first prize.





Smith, one of 12 major champions in the 48-player field at Rirch Harvest Farms.





Controversy swirled around Smith when he joined the Saudi Arabian breakaway competition from the PGA Tour in a deal reportedly worth $140 million.



