SBS News in Easy English 2 June 2022

The United States and Germany say they'll both send more weapons to Ukraine.





The US will send advanced rocket systems which will allow Ukraine to strike enemy forces with greater precision.





Pentagon spokesman Doctor Colin H Kahl says the Ukrainians have given assurances the weapons will not be used to strike Russian territory.





Advertisement

"We are mindful of the escalation risk and everything we are doing associated with this. President Biden has made clear we have no intention of coming into direct conflict with Russia. We don't have any interest in the conflict in Ukraine widening to a broader conflict, evolving into World War III. So, we have been mindful of that, but at the same time Russia doesn't get a veto over what we send to the Ukrainians. The Ukrainians didn't start this war, the Russians did"





Treasurer Jim Chalmers says there's little chance of the government extending the fuel excise tax reduction beyond September.





The federal government will release a Budget in October and Doctor Chalmers says it will include cost of living measures.





But he says extending the excise tax reduction probably won't be possible.





"The former government legislated that relief to end in September. I said to you before the election and after the election that we would find it very difficult to extend that. Obviously, we'd consider the conditions at the time but I think Australians should consider it unlikely."





The global Monkeypox outbreak appears to be getting worse with more than 550 cases in 30 countries.





The head of the World Health Organisation says he suspects there's been undetected community transmission.





Director-General Doctor Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says most of the cases are still being reported among men who have sex with other men.





“More than 550 confirmed cases have now been reported to WHO from 30 countries that are not endemic for monkeypox virus. Investigations are ongoing, but the sudden appearance of monkeypox in many countries at the same time suggests there may have been undetected transmission for some time. So far, most cases have been reported among men who have sex with men, presenting with symptoms at sexual health clinics.”





Multiple people have been shot and four people killed after a gunman opened fire outside of a hospital in the U-S city of of Tulsa, Oklahoma.





The gunman is one of the four killed.





The shooting comes just eight days after 19 students and two teach teachers were killed in a mass shooting in Texas.





In tennis,





Marin Cilic has advanced to the semi-finals of the French Open by defeating Russian seventh seed Andrey Rublev.





Cilic winning 5-7 6-3 6-4 3-6 7-6 (10-2) in a final super tiebreak.





After the match, Cilic paid tribute to his opponent.



