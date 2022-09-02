SBS News in Easy English 2 September 2022

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Greg Dyett.





The federal government is lifting the permanent skilled migrant intake to 195,000 places.





Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil says the increase from 160,000 will help fill labour shortages.





"So what does that mean? What is means is thousands more workers, thousands more nurses coming into the country, thousands of engineers so desperately needed coming into the country in this financial year."





The government says it will consider calls to increase paid parental leave.





Unions and businesses want the paid leave entitlement extended from 18 to 26 weeks to help lift women's participation in the workforce.





Sydney commuters continue to face uncertainty as the New South Wales rail union says it has no intentions of stopping industrial action despite a state government-imposed deadline for the parties to reach a deal.





Premier Dominic Perrottet has given the Rail, Tram and Bus Union until 5pm today to abandon further action or he has threatened to tear up a proposed enterprise agreement and train upgrade.





The union's state secretary, Alex Claassens, says the state government doesn't care about the people of New South Wales.





"So our fight for safety will continue regardless of what political spin any politician puts on this. It is now clearly a government decision to make this all about them."





Opposition Leader Peter Dutton says industry-wide bargaining would be a disaster for the nation's economy.





His comments come after Employment Minister Tony Burke indicated the government wants to remove unnecessary obstacles to workers and businesses reaching single- and multi-employer agreements.





In response, business leaders have called on the government to rule out the potential for industry-wide strikes under changes to the Fair Work Act.





"The government will dress this up as a win, as a consensus, and as a great outcome. But what it means, when you unpack it all, when you take that present home into your small business and you unpack it, I will tell you what you get. You get the thugs from the CFMEU and other union bosses who are going to be storming across the country."





The chairman of Russia's second-largest oil producer Lukoil has died at the age of 67 after falling from a hospital window in Moscow.





Ravil Maganov had worked in Lukoil since 1993, shortly after the company's inception, and had overseen its refining, production and exploration.





A team from the United Nations nuclear agency has arrived at the site of Europe's largest nuclear plant to inspect its security conditions.





It follows several hours of delay caused by heavy shelling in the area, leading to one of its two working reactors being shut down.





The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency's Rafael Grossi says it aims to establish a permanent presence at the Zaporizhzia plant.





Britain's outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged money for a planned new nuclear power plant as part of a drive to improve the UK's energy security.





Mr Johnson says the spike in global gas prices driven by Russia's invasion of Ukraine showed why more nuclear generation capacity was needed.





He will formally leave office on Tuesday, handing power to either Foreign Secretary Liz Truss or former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak.



