SBS News in Easy English 20 February 2023

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Greg Dyett.





The Federal Government says it won't be overriding decisions made by the Reserve Bank.





The Greens are calling for the government to use its power to reverse the recent interest rate increases.





But Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek says while she understands people are doing it tough Labor won't be taking economic advice from the Greens.





"We know people are doing it tough, and we're helping them in all the ways we can help them, through cheaper cost of living, like childcare and medicines and so on. But overriding the Reserve Bank would be a very unusual thing to do indeed."





Advocates for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament have launched a week of action to help Australians understand the proposal and clarify its purpose.





It comes as part of an effort to encourage community voices to be heard in discussions and shift the focus of community conversations away from politicians and media commentators.





Director of From the Heart, Dean Parkin claims he wants Australians from all communities to be included in the reconciliation process of constitutional recognition.





Mr Parkin was heavily involved in the process that led to the Uluru Statement.





There are growing calls to ban engineered stone, following links to an incurable lung disease.





Silicosis is a lung disease mainly caused by inhaling silica, a mineral commonly found in certain types of rock or soil.





The Assistant Secretary of the Australian Council of Trade Unions, Liam O'Brien, says if governments don't act now there will be 100,000 cases of silicosis and more than 11,000 cancers in the country.





He says there needs to be protection for construction workers.





"Governments have had report after report warning about the risks of silicosis and other diseases and the facts are clear. We are on the cusp of another industrial epidemic. One that would dwarf what we've seen in this country in relation to asbestos."





New South Wales Labor's plans to transition to renewable energy will look to encourage the use of solar panels in the state.





Labor leader Chris Minns says a community battery plan would be dispatched by the Energy Security Corporation, which his party wants to establish for investment in renewable energy.





Mr Minns says investment in community batteries would allow more homes with solar panels on their roofs to access battery technology.





"We have to think of new ways to encourage people to get solar panels on their roof, at the moment that's about 26 per cent of households, but this is a good way of getting that number up."





There are calls for greater support for those affected by long Covid, with many who have experienced the condition saying they feel abandoned by the government.





Chief Executive of the Burnet Institute Professor Brendan Crabb has told a parliamentary inquiry that future responses in how the country deals with COVID-19 should take into account those who have been dealing with long Covid.





Long Covid is defined as when patients are still reporting symptoms or contracting new symptoms several months after their initial infection.



