SBS News in Easy English 20 May 2022

SBS News in Easy English





The federal government has announced the rules for phone voting will be changed so COVID-19 positive people can vote in the election tomorrow. [[SAT]]





Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the rules have been changed to make it easier for people with COVID-19 isolating a home to vote by phone.





Advertisement

World leaders say that the Russian invasion of Ukraine is affecting global food supplies.





The United Nations says the conflict has closed Ukraine's Black Sea ports, stopping food exports to many developing countries.





David Beasley, head of the U.N. World Food Program, says it's one of many reasons reasons 276 million people across the globe are threatened with starvation.





He says the war in Ukraine will push that number to at least 323 million.





"We truly are in an unprecedented crisis. Food pricing is our number one problem right now as a result of all this perfect storm for 2022. But 2023, it very well will be a food availability problem. When a country like Ukraine that grows enough food for 400 million people is out of the market, it creates market volatility, which we are now seeing."





Egypt has announced a new multi-billion dollar national plan for tackling climate change.





The Egyptian environment minister says the cost of the plan will cost about 340 billion US dollars.





Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly says Egypt remains one of the countries that is most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.





"Climate change is considered one of the most important issues that concerns us and the whole world due to the threats of the climate change on sustainable development which will affect the development plan, food security and water availability. Therefore it will have an impact on national security, as the world will suffer from an increase in poverty rates and other challenges."





Pakistan has banned the import of all non-essential luxury goods to help stabilise its economy.





Among the imports to be banned are cars, mobile phones, home appliances and cosmetics.





Pakistan's current account deficit has spiralled out of control and its foreign exchange reserves have also dropped.





The Pakistani rupee has dropped to historic lows against the US dollar.





North Korea says it is achieving "good results" as it fights against the country's first confirmed COVID-19 outbreak.





Two people have died from coronavirus and over two million more are reported to have symptoms of fever, though exact case numbers are unclear, and it is not known how many of those with fever have also tested positive for COVID-19.





State media says that farming has continued, factories are working, and large scale construction projects are moving forward despite the caseload.





A town in New Zealand has been struck by a tornado that has ripped out crops, trees and powerlines, while a low pressure system in the south produced strong gale-force winds, thunderstorms and hail.





Footage shows fences being destroyed and buildings damaged in Levin [[luh-VIN]] about 100 kilometres north of Wellington.





There are reports a woman had to be rescued when she was seriously injured by a falling tree in Cambridge, east of Hamilton.





To sport,





Cricket Australia has named the women's team that will contest the Commonwealth Games in July.





The 15 person side will contest the T20 International Tri-Series in Northern Ireland before heading to Birmingham for the Games.



