SBS News in Easy English 20 September 2022

Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.





Members of the Royal family returned to the chapel for the event, following a day of pageantry that drew world leaders to her funeral and huge crowds to the streets to say farewell.





Dean of Windsor, David Conner, led the small ceremony where he read a psalm as Queen Elizabeth's coffin was lowered into the chapel's royal vault.





Advertisement

"And he that sat upon the throne said behold, I make all things new. And he said to me right for these words are true and faithful and he said unto me, it is done. I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end."





Elizabeth II has been buried alongside her father King George VI, the Queen Mother, and her sister Margaret.





Her late husband, Prince Phillip has also had his coffin moved to join her after his death and burial last year.





A magnitude 7.6 earthquake has shaken Mexico's central Pacific coast.





There has been no immediate reports of damage.





Alarms for the quake came within an hour of those that sounded on the same date in 1985 and 2017, two deadly quakes that left thousands of people dead.





Mexico's president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador has addressed the public.





"The epicentre was in Coalcomán, 59 kilometers south of Colima. We are starting to gather information. We wish with all our hearts that nothing serious has happened."





Hurricane Fiona has battered the Dominican Republic with violent weather, a day after the storm cut off power across Puerto Rico, killing one person.





The Dominican Republic has been affected by extremely heavy rainfall and 150 kilometre per hour winds.





Authorities say around 800 people have been evacuated from high-risk areas, with warnings that rains may persist for another two days.





Australia's oldest man, Frank Mawer, has died at the age of 110 after contracting COVID-19.





Mr Mawyer was born on August 15 1912, and exercised everyday, living without drinking or gambling.





He had been living on the New South Wales coast with his son Philip, who says his father's health declined after contracting the virus several weeks ago.





Former state premier and now HammondCare chief executive, Mike Baird, says Mr Mawer lived an “extraordinary life”.





In A-F-L,





Lance 'Buddy' Franklin has announced a one year contract extension with Sydney Swans.





Franklin, who signed a nine-year deal when he joined the club from the Hawks in 2014, was rumoured to be considering either retirement or a move to Brisbane.





The star forward kicked his 1000th goal earlier this year, and has helped Sydney reach the Grand Final this season, facing off against the Geelong Cats this weekend.





Franklin says he had contemplated retirement earlier in this season, but his family helped him make the decision to continue for another year.



