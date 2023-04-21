SBS News in Easy English 21 April 2023

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Deborah Groarke.









THE government has released official advice from one of Australia's top legal officials.





The Solicitor General's advice says the Voice would give Indigenous Australians a place at the political table they have historically been blocked from.





The advice also says the government would not have to accept the Voice's recommendations.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says that means the Voice's opponents should rethink their position.





"This puts to bed the absolute nonsense of Peter Dutton and Barnaby Joyce and all the nonsense that they've carried on with... They are just determined to play politics with this."





FORMER attorney-general Mark Speakman is the new leader of the New South Wales Liberal party.





He has been elected to replace former leader Dominic Perrottet, almost a month after the Liberals' state election defeat.





Coalition partner the Nationals have already chosen their leadership team, re-electing Paul Toole as leader and Bronnie Taylor as deputy.





LACHLAN Murdoch has withdrawn his lawsuit against the publishers of online news site Crikey.





The case was marked "discontinued/withdrawn" on the Federal Court website on Friday morning.





Mr Murdoch had sued Crikey's publishers Private Media over an opinion piece he alleged had defamed him.





A GROUP of former and current Optus customers are suing the telecommunications company over last year's data breach.





Law firm Slater and Gordon says the group is seeking compensation for their distress and frustration, as well as the money they had to spend on replacing documents and protecting their identities.





Optus says it will strongly defend the lawsuit.





TWO people have walked away from a small plane crash in the sea near a Perth beach.





The pair have been identified as a woman and her son who were flying home from Exmouth after viewing Thursday's [[20 April]] total solar eclipse.





Inspector Mark Cannon from WA Police says their plane developed engine problems.





"A scary incident for them, but the pilot did an exceptional job bringing it down. As you can see we're close to a lot of public buildings and such so they did very well to put it down where they did."





IT has been alleged that foreign regimes are using social media to spread propaganda and misinformation.





Brendan Carr, a former national security advisor in the United States, says Russia and China are the main offenders.





Mr Carr has told a parliamentary inquiry a complete ban of the TikTok app is necessary.





"The reality is that TikTok operates as a very sophisticated surveillance technology. While they've represented that they collect very little information they've made claims, TikTok, that they are entirely aligned with other social media sites, that's not what the evidence indicates."





LARGE crowds of worshippers have attended Eid [[eed]] prayers at Lakemba Mosque in Sydney to mark the end of Ramadan.





New South Wales Premier Chris Minns and federal workplace relations minister Tony Burke were among the public figures to attend the prayers.





Mr Burke has spoken with SBS Arabic24 at the Lakemba Mosque in a live interview.





"The whole community can only benefit to having so many people who’ve spent the month of Ramadan in prayer, in acts of charity, and in a period of fasting. And the thing that I’ve loved this month, in particular, is seeing the Australian community, the wider community start to open ties. And the stories and realisations and the invitation for people to join us in Lakemba has been taken up by people of all faiths and went better for it."



