SBS News in Easy English 21 February 2023

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Greg Dyett.





Three people have died and almost 700 injured after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck southern Türkiye



near the Syrian border.





It comes just weeks after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit the region on February the 6th, killing over 40,000 people.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says Western Australian Indigenous leaders have told him they believe constitutional recognition will have practical outcomes for their people.





Mr Albanese has met with Indigenous leaders from the Pilbarra, where he says issues including housing and school retention rates were raised.





He says the elders also expressed support for the constitutional recognition being proposed in the referendum later this year.





"And secondly that they want to be heard. And this was an opportunity to listen to them but a structural body, a voice to parliament which is enshrined will ensure that over a long term we can deal with issues that frankly we've tried other ways now for over 122 years now since Federation."





The Reserve Bank of Australia will reveal the reasoning behind its latest interest rate hike, with the R-B-A set to release the minutes from its February board meeting.





The Reserve Bank lifted interest rates by another 25 basis points in February, taking the cash rate to 3.35 per cent.





The final resolution for an International Court of Justice advisory opinion on climate change and human rights has arrived at the United Nations general assembly.





The proposal from the Vanuatu government, endorsed by over 1,500 civil society groups across 130 countries, attempts to re-frame the climate crisis as a human rights issue and calls for the I-C-J to hold states accountable to climate goals.





Vishal Prasad, a campaigner for Pacific Islands Students Fighting Climate Change in Fiji, says advancing a resolution to the world's highest court is important for the Pacific's survival.





"So this is really a matter of survival, a matter of our existence, the existence of our islands, our people. And not just these things but also the things that we hold dear: our traditions, our cultures, our connections with our communities, our land, and all of these things are under threat."





A parent advocacy group is urging the federal government to reform paid parental leave, campaigning for a world leading scheme.





The Parenthood's chief executive officer Georgie Dent testified before a parliamentary inquiry into the scheme and called for up to 52 weeks of paid parental leave to be shared equally between two carers, an increase in the payment rate from the minimum wage to a replacement wage, and the extension of superannuation guarantees.





She says Australian parents receive far less paid parental leave than parents around the world.





Queensland is introducing controversial new laws to crackdown on child offenders who breach their bail conditions.





The reforms will also increase prison terms for car thieves, penalise people who boast about crime on social media, and ensure judges take the histories of child offenders into account when deciding on bail applications.





Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has told parliament the reforms have widespread support.





"They are comprehensive they are listening to the community, and they also go toward targetting those serious repeat offenders Mr Speaker. They are listening to the community. "



