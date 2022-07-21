SBS News in Easy English 21 July 2022

This is SBS News in Easy English... I'm Claire Slattery.





The National Party Leader David Littleproud says he does not support closing Australia's borders to Indonesia over foot and mouth disease at this stage.





Concern is growing over Indonesia's outbreak of Foot and Mouth, after viral fragments of the disease were found in pork products in Melbourne.





Opposition MPs Karen Andrews and Barnaby Joyce have both called for the borders to be temporarily closed.





But David Littleproud says that is not the Coalition's position, although it shouldn't be ruled out either.





"We don't believe that they should be taking this off the table yet. But it should be predicated on science. We need to have calm. And the fact that there is anxiety and fear within the community calling for this, is a direct result of the inaction of this government."





The government has introduced sanitation mats at international airports to stop foot and mouth disease coming in on travellers shoes.





Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt has told the Seven Network travellers need to do their bit to protect Australia from the disease.





"What we're asking people to do is if they've been in Bali- especially if they've been near livestock, or on a farm - and, for that matter, there's a number of other countries around the world that have got foot and mouth disease as well. If you're coming back from any of those countries, you've been near a farm, you've been near livestock, clean your shoes very thoroughly."





A new United Nations report says millions of refugees and migrants face worse health outcomes than their host communities.





The report is the World Health Organisation's first attempt at reviewing the implications of migration on global healthcare policy.





The WHO's chief, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says refugees and migrants often don't get enough help.





"They face multiple barriers, including out of pocket costs, discrimination, and fear of detention and deportation... Many migrant workers are engaged in the so-called 3D jobs: dirty, dangerous, and demanding."





The two remaining candidates running to be the next British Prime Minister have begun making their pitches to Conservative Party members.





Either former Treasurer Rishi Sunak or Foreign Affairs Minister Liz Truss will succeed Boris Johnson as PM, after Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt was eliminated in the final round of MP-only voting.





Bookmakers have 46-year-old Liz Truss as the favourite to win the vote of the party membership.





But 42-year-old Rishi Sunak says he's the only person who can win the next general election for the Conservatives.





"The question now for our members is who is the best person to defeat Keir Starmer and the Labour Party at the next election? I believe I'm the only candidate who can do that and my values are also those of our members."





In golf,





Henrik Stenson has been stripped of the captaincy of Europe's team for next year's Ryder Cup after defecting to the LIV Tour.





The 46-year-old Swede is the latest well-known golfer to switch from the traditional golf tours to the Saudi government-backed LIV Tour.





Those who have changed to the LIV Tour have been allowed to play in events outside the control of the traditional golf tours, such as the four men's major tournaments.





But the traditional golf authorities control the Ryder Cup, which gives them power them to make this move in retaliation for Stenson's defection.





Critics of the LIV Tour say it is being used by the Saudi government to deflect from its human rights abuses- a practice known as sportswashing.





