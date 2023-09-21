SBS News in Easy English 21 September 2023

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Catriona Stirrat.







Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced an inquiry into Australia's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.





It will investigate ways of providing broader health supports for people impacted by Covid-19 and lockdowns, international policies to support Australians at home and overseas , and support for industry and businesses.





It won't examine actions taken independently by state governments.





The special commission of inquiry will be formed of three members - an economist, an epidemiologist and a public administration expert.





Mr Albanese says it's important to be more prepared for next time.





"But we need to examine what went right. What could be done better with a focus on the future, because the health experts and the science tells us that this pandemic may well be indeed is not likely to be the last one that occurs. So that's why better preparedness is very important. So the inquiry that we're announcing today, we'll look at as well, the more than 20 inquiries that have already happened."





The inquiry is expected to report back to government after a year.





—





Australia has become one of the first in the world to sign a landmark treaty to protect vast parts of the ocean which no country officially owns.





Foreign Minister Penny Wong made the announcement at the United Nations General Assembly in New York early this morning.





The legally binding agreement puts in place protections for large parts of the ocean that lie more than 200 nautical miles offshore.





Only 1.2 per cent of these waters - called the high seas - are protected.





Minister Wong says the treaty is a step in the right direction.





"I've had the honour of signing the high seas biodiversity treaty to protect the world's oceans. And we've worked alongside Pacific partners to make this treaty a reality. It's about safeguarding the blue Pacific, the ocean we share for future generations. We're very proud to be a founding signatory along with our Pacific partners. To these four this treaty shows that the multilateral system is still delivering, notwithstanding some of the challenges."





—





An inquiry into the rising cost of goods and services is holding its first public hearing.





It's the first inquiry into price gouging and Unfair Pricing Practices, and was commissioned by the Australian Council of Trade Unions.





It will investigate whether inflation is the sole factor in increasing prices, or whether price gouging is also taking place.





Chair of the Inquiry, Professor Allan Fels, says price gouging will be specifically investigated in food and drink, energy and banking and insurance.





"I'm glad the ACTU has initiated this because it gives us a focus on the impact of prices on workers and people who are disadvantaged and they're often the ones that haven't got those extra resources. When a big price increase hits these people have got no reserves to draw on."





—





For the first time, Australia’s High Commission in the United Kingdom has hosted a Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islander fashion show.





The event held during London Fashion week gave an opportunity for six first nations designers to show off their labels to industry chiefs and influencers.





Designer of Kamara Swim, Naomi Collings, says it's an historic moment.





“To be honest it’s unbelievable that I’m here, that the brand is here. What started as a little brand out of Townsville in north queensland is now being showcased, commercial ready on an international stage.”



