SBS News in Easy English 22 April 2022

A daily 5 minute news wrap for English learners and people with disability

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Gareth Boreham.

Labor says it's been prepared for weeks for the potential sidelining of party leader Anthony Albanese during the election campaign due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

Mr Albanese returned a positive P-C-R test result just before he was due to board a flight to campaign in Western Australia in week two of the six-week campaign.

Instead, the Opposition leader has been forced into seven days isolation in his Sydney home, where he's hoping to continue doing press conferences online, while the party says its an opportunity to showcase the strength of the Labor team.

Labor's campaign spokesman Jason Clare has played down concerns that Mr Albanese is largely unknown with voters, saying the real problem is that voters know Scott Morrison too well.

"They know he failed them during the floods when people were stuck on their own roofs waiting for helicopters. They know this government has deliberately kept their wages low for a decade. They know this government has rorted taxpayers money for their own benefit."

Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan has tested positive to COVID-19.

Under Western Australian restrictions, Mr McGowan was already completing seven days isolation after a family member came down with the virus earlier this week.

In a statement, the Premier says it's not surprising he has contracted the virus, but did not give an update on his condition.

He says his quarantine period will now be extended to next Thursday, and he will continue to work from home during this time.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has again cast doubt on claims that China will establish a military base in Solomon Islands under a new security deal between the two countries.

The deal has sparked concern across the Pacific, about China's growing assertiveness in the region.

Security experts say it's likely China will move troops and military equipment into the Solomons within weeks, while some say the deal paves the way for a new naval base to be established some 2000 kilometres off Australia's east coast.

But Mr Morrison maintains there is no credible information to suggest that outcome.

A review ordered by Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has found government lobbying in the state to be widespread, and lacking proper transparency and regulation.

Review head Peter Coaldrake's interim report says witnesses are concerned about unnamed ministers and senior public servants skirting accountability, and an overreach of unqualified ministerial staffers.

The state opposition has called for a formal commission of inquiry in response to the report's findings

Liberal National Party Leader David Crisafulli says nothing else will restore confidence in the system.

"Make no mistake. This report paints a picture of a public service that has been compromised by the politicians in this state... The report shows systemic cultural issues. It shows a public service entrenched in fear, and nothing short of a Royal Commission will get to the bottom of that."

To sport and in AFL, Greater Western Sydney star Toby Greene will tonight make his much-anticipated first appearance for the season.

Greene returns to the embattled Giants side after serving out a six-match ban for making contact with an umpire during last year's finals series.

The Giants face an in-form St Kilda, which has won its last four games in a row.

By contrast, G-W-S has only one victory from five matches with tonight's match at Canberra's Manuka Oval a must-win for the Giants if they are to get their season back on track.

I'm Gareth Boreham and this is SBS News in Easy English.