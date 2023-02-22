SBS News in Easy English 22 February 2023

Welcome to SBS News in Easy ENglish. I'm Greg Dyett.





The Queensland government has introduced legislation that allows for a treaty between the state and its Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander population.





Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says it would establish a five-member Truth and Healing Inquiry and a First Nations Treaty Institute.





She has told Parliament the legislation is the right thing to do.





"Mr Speaker, there are rare moments in time, perhaps just once in a generation or once in several generations where we have an opportunity to be true agents of change. Queensland's Path to Treaty is such a moment."





Wild weather continues in large parts of the country, with crews battling a grassfire north-east of Melbourne near Flowerdale.





An emergency warning has been issued, with residents told it's too late to leave and to seek shelter immediately.





Meanwhile, intense rainfall has battered large parts of Sydney, with the city's Northern Beaches and North Shore among the worst affected areas.





And South Australia is in the midst of a heatwave with a statewide code red issued which helps provide emergency accommodation for those sleeping rough in the state.





Adelaide is expecting temperatures in the high 30s over the next three days.





Woolworths has reported a significant increase in first-half profit because of a large increase in grocery prices amid surging inflation.





It claimed $907 million in profits in its half-year results, up 14 per cent from the previous year.





At least 40 people have died in Brazil following severe flooding in the southern state of Sao Paulo.





Rescuers are searching for any survivors as severe weather conditions continue to deteriorate.





This resident says the situation is terrible.





"The situation is critical, like, there's only one way to go up to Sao Paulo, for example, Mogi/Bertioga is closed, only Tamoios is open, and we're kind of isolated here."





Australia is sending a band to Eurovision for the first time to represent the nation on the world stage at the song contest being held in Liverpool this year.





Western Australian pop metal group Voyager has been chosen after coming second in last year's public vote for a Eurovision contender, known as Australia Decides.





Emily Griggs is the head of Delegation for Eurovision Australia and says the band will bring an 80s vibe and catchy lyrics.





"Voyager have been entering song after song, year and year and I just feel like this year is their year. This is their moment to shine."





The Eurovision semi-finals are being held on May 9 and 11, with the grand final to be staged on May 13.



