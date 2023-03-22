SBS News in Easy English 22 March 2023

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Greg Dyett.





Police in Sydney say they didn't expect the violent clashes that occurred between rival groups outside a Sydney church where the New South Wales One Nation leader Mark Latham gave an address.





Two men have been arrested after violent scenes outside St Michael's church in Belfield in Sydney's southwest.





Mark Latham had been invited to speak at a public meeting about parental rights.





Police had to use the riot squad to disperse a crowd after LGBTIQ+ protesters encountered hundreds of counter-demonstrators.





A teacher has been charged with assaulting a student in a high school classroom in the Hunter region of New South Wales.





Police were called to Maitland Grossmann High School after reports a pupil had been assaulted by a male teacher.





The 62-year-old teacher was arrested and later charged with common assault.





Police stated that paramedics assessing the pupil at the scene determined he was not physically injured.





A truck driver is dead and two others seriously injured after a truck crashed into a house in Launceston in Tasmania.





Tasmania Police say the truck ran into the house after a crash with a car.





The occupants of the house were unharmed.





The Northern Territory Government will review bail laws following the fatal stabbing of a Darwin bottle shop worker.





20-year-old Declan Laverty died from multiple stab wounds while working at the drive-through bottle shop on Sunday evening.





The alleged attacker was on bail at the time.





Chief Minister Natasha Fyles has also announced a high visibility police operation in some parts of Darwin and Alice Springs and a review of late-night retail outlets.





"This behaviour has to stop. We have seen national and in the Northern Territory increased carriage of edged weapons along with violent crime. This is not normal. We want to stop it before it takes hold."





Key details of contracts between the New South Wales government and toll road operators will be made public if Labor wins the election.





The cost of using Sydney's private motorways has become a major issue, with the opposition flagging plans for an overhaul of the network and a $60 weekly cap for drivers if elected on Saturday.





The federal government has allocated more than $90 million to a program aimed at breaking the cycle of homelessness.





A total of $91.7 million over three years will go to the community-based Reconnect program, targeted towards young people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.





Authorities have increased security in New York and Washington in anticipation of possible protests in support of former President Donald Trump.





Officials have installed metal barricades around the US Capitol Building and the New York courthouse where a grand jury is considering a case that could result in the arrest of Mr Trump.





The matter relates to falsified financial records allegedly covering up money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels during Mr Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.



