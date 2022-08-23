SBS News in Easy English 23 August 2022





The Prime Minister has announced there will be an inquiry into Scott Morrison's secret portfolios following the release of the Solicitor-General's advice.





The Solicitor-General found the former Prime Minister's appointments to portfolios were valid, but has raised concerns over the fact they were kep secret.





Scott Morrison was appointed himself to five ministries other than his own, including health, finance, home affairs, treasury and resources.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says Mr Morrison needs to be held to account.





"The advice though is, I think, a very clear criticism and critique of the implications that are there for our democratic system of government of what happened under the former Morrison government."





The union for electricians says Australia needs thousands more electricians if its wants to be a renewable energy superpower.





The Electrical Trades Union says only 52 percent of apprentice electricians complete their apprenticeship.





A survey conducted for the union shows more than one-third of the 642 apprentices surveyed were thinking of quitting.





The union says many skilled electrical workers are needed to connect renewable power sources to the electricity grid.





Iran is accusing the United States of delaying efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.





Negotiations have now been going on for sixteen months.





But US State Department Spokesman Ned Price claims it's always been Iran who is to blame for delays.





"This negotiation has, at times, languished and it has languished at times for months and months because of the action or often times was the case - inaction from Iran. The notion that we have delayed this negotiation in any way is just not true."





Thousands of protesters have blocked roads, shut down businesses, and marched through the streets of major cities in Haiti.





They're demanding Prime Minister Ariel Henry quit his post.





Police have clashed with demonstrators in some areas.





This protester, Claude Baullier, says the protesters will not stop in trying to get Haitians a better quality of life.





"Today we live in a society where people can't eat and drink. Being young, we understand the social problems. If the conditions of the most vulnerable people are not changed, we will always stay on the streets, we will bring a new vision to see if the young can breathe."





A Pakistani court has issued an order to stop former Prime Minister Imran Khan being arrested.





Pakistani police have filed terrorism charges against Mr Khan.





He's been holding mass rallies seeking to return to office.





He potentially faces years in prison.





A senior leader of Mr Khan's party, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, says Mr Khan will appear in court as soon as he can.





"The general bench heard the case of Imran Khan's protective transit bail. The bench granted protective transit bail till Thursday, after that, he will appear in anti-counter-terrorism court at the first opportunity."





Music legend John Farnham will undergo surgery today for a cancerous growth.





The ABC is reporting he has been admitted to hospital in Victoria, where he lives, for surgery and ongoing treatment.



