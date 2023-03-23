SBS News in Easy English 23 March 2023

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Greg Dyett.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has revealed the wording of the Voice to Parliament referendum question and amendment to the constitution.





The referendum question will be 'A proposed law: To alter the constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve of this proposed alteration?'





Mr Albanese says the wording is simple but legally sound.





"And it is a form of words that all of us have confidence will gain the strongest possible support from the people of Australia at the referendum and deliver the best possible outcomes in the years ahead."





The New South Wales Greens are calling for a royal commission into the management of the Murray-Darling Basin, as a clean-up begins in outback New South Wales after the biggest fish kill in the region's history.





Millions of dead fish have washed up on the Darling-Baaka River at Menindee, near the borders of Victoria and South Australia, after prolonged flooding and repeated heatwaves in recent weeks.





Ten Australian Defence Force personnel have survived an army helicopter crash into the water off the New South Wales south coast during a routine counter-terrorism training exercise.





The soldiers were rescued after the army helicopter ditched into the ocean near Jervis Bay last night.





Two of the crew suffered minor injuries.





Police have arrested five men over the importation of $15 million worth of methamphetamine after they intercepted a light aircraft in rural Queensland.





The plane had been flown from Papua New Guinea.





The Australian Federal Police say they will allege the plane was flown at very low altitude with its transponder turned off to avoid detection.





They say the plane had been on its way to New South Wales and had stopped in the central Queensland town of Monto to refuel.





The AFP will allege the men tried to import 52 kilograms of meth.





The National Party is seeking to have Queensland chosen as the state that will host the future Australian nuclear-powered submarines.





Three Nationals parliamentarians are pushing for Gladstone to be chose for the base.





Matt Canavan, Colin Boyce and Michelle Landry say central Queensland should be considered due to its northern location.





The shortlist for an east coast base includes Brisbane, Newcastle and Wollongong.





But Senator Canavan is adamant Gladstone is Australia's second-best harbour, only behind Sydney.





And trains in Greece have resumed their regularly scheduled services for the first time in three weeks after the country suffered its deadliest rail accident.





The head-on collision in late February left more than 57 people dead and countless others injured, with nine of them still in hospital.



