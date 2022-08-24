SBS News in Easy English 24 August 2022

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says the spotlight on the ongoing Scott Morrison ministry appointments saga will not distract the government from addressing other major issues facing Australians.







Coalition frontbencher Stuart Robert has accused members of the government - in particular Richard Marles - of carrying out a "witch hunt" against Scott Morrison and the Coalition.









Former prime minister Tony Abbott says he will not defend Scott Morrison's actions, while former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull has called for an inquiry to further examine the role of the Governor-General as well as Mr Morrison’s staff and department.









Speaking to Nine Radio, Mr Albanese says his government is focused on responding to many major issues including cost of living, policy reform, the budget and more.









"It's a challenge each and every day to deal with immediate issues but also to try to make sure that we are always looking to help shape the future rather than let is shape us. That two-pronged approach - play the ball in front of you but always keep in mind what medium and long term reform looks like."









After a rejected push to refer Scott Morrison to the Parliamentary Privileges Committee, the Greens are now looking for a inquiry with royal commission powers to investigate the matter.









The Greens say it can be established as soon as federal parliament returns with resources and ability to compel witnesses, and report to parliament, not the government.









Greens spokesperson for Justice David Shoebridge says this method would be the best way to ensure a full and independent investigation.









"What we have seen with the exposure of Scott Morrison's secret ministries is an attack on the core of our democracy - a very attack on responsible government in Canberra. We cannot have the response to that as part of an inquiry or an ill-considered inquiry established by the government of the day. We will work with parties across the parliament look for a non partisan solution to this growing crisis."









Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned his citizens that Russia may use the country's independence day to increase its military offensive.









Warnings have been issued that Russia may try to spoil the holiday and mark the six-month point in the war by intensifying its attacks.









Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged Ukrainians to not let their guard down and to obey safety instructions.









"Fellow Ukrainians, tomorrow is an important day for all of us and that is why this day, unfortunately, is also important for our enemy. We must be aware that tomorrow hideous Russian provocations and brutal strikes are possible. The Armed Forces of Ukraine, our intelligence, special services will do everything to protect our people - as much as possible and we will certainly respond to any manifestation of Russian terror. But please follow the safety rules strictly tomorrow."









Above-average winter rainfall will reduce the spring bushfire risk across eastern parts of Victoria, New South Wales and the ACT.









That's according to the latest risk outlook by the The National Council for Fire and Emergency Services.









Experts say the risk is varied across the rest of the country with parts of Western Australia and central Australia showing above-average fire potential.









Rob Webb from AFAC says people should still be preparing for the fire season now.







