SBS News in Easy English 26 August 2022

Australia's immigration minister says he hopes the launch of a new community sponsorship program will be an opportunity for a "different conversation" on refugees across the country.





The first group of refugees are due to arrive at Sydney airport tonight under what will be a pilot resettlement program.





Andrew Giles says the trial may offer the chance to talk about how Australia should treat refugees and asylum seekers going forward, given the volumes of people displaced in the world today.





Advertisement

"We know right now in the world there are more people displaced than at any time in human history. We know we've got to do more as a country to play our part in supporting people in need of resettlement, and we know there's more that we can do by looking at the compassion and generosity that's found in Australia in communities such as this one."





The federal government says the impact of COVID will not be ignored at next week's job summit, as new figures indicate the extent of the coronavirus' impact on the workforce.





As many as 31,000 Australians are missing work each day because of long COVID alone, putting pressure on an economy already beset by skill shortages.





Ahead of a final pre-summit roundtable, Treasurer Jim Chalmers has said COVID has made an already bad situation even worse.





"One of the issues which is consistently raised with us is how do we deal with the fact that people have been unable to work because of COVID, including because of long COVID. That is a very big concern to us. And when you go around the country, as I have been, speaking in local communities, often the skills shortages and labour shortages which were already there have been turbocharged by COVID-19."





First Nations leaders say they are looking forward to real progress being made on improving life outcomes for Indigenous Australians, as the federal government renews attention on Closing The Gap targets.





The co-chair of the Joint Council on Closing the Gap committee, Pat Turner, says she wants to see Indigenous Australians fully involved in decision-making, for shared access to data, and for improvements to be made to the community-controlled sector on wellbeing, justice and housing issues.





She says positive change cannot happen without progress on these measures.





"So we will be involved in shared decision-making partnerships with governments, rather than government just coming out and consulting us and then going away and do what they like. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people will be able to share that decision-making to make sure their priorities are reflected in the new policies and programs that will improve the life outcomes of our people."





Anthony Albanese says he hopes a new multi-million dollar funding package for disaster-impacted communities in New South Wales will help them improve their long-term resilience to a crisis.





The prime minister says that disaster support has been frequently provided after something happens, but not before to improve safety.





He says this money will help identify where flood mitigation measures need to be taken before the next disaster strikes.





The Greens have accused the government of undoing their own climate legislation, after announcing more than 46,000 kilometres of ocean would be open to oil and gas exploration.





Resources Minister Madeline King announced the government would release 10 sites off the coasts of Victoria, the Northern Territory and Western Australia for possible future projects to secure energy supply.





The Greens have been advocating for a ban on all future fossil fuel projects.





Leader Adam Bandt told ABC Radio his party will still support the government's climate bill in the senate, but the move is concerning.



