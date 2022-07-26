SBS News in Easy English 26 July 2022

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English I'm Gareth Boreham





The Prime Minister has recommitted to the Uluru Statement from the Heart in full as the 47th Parliament opened with a traditional Indigenous smoking ceremony and Welcome to Country





Both Anthony Albanese and Opposition Leader Peter Dutton spoke at the ceremony, which first took place in 2008 under then newly-elected Prime Minister Kevin Rudd.





Advertisement

Mr Albanese says he hopes to bring more unity to this parliament, and urged parliamentarians to seize opportunities to make a difference.





"Don’t miss the chance, because you’re not here for that long. None of us will be. And when you’re sitting on the porch, thinking about what you did, you can either have a source of pride, or a source of regret. There’s no middle path, no middle path. Make it a source of pride."





Peter Dutton has previously admitted he made a mistake when he walked out of parliament's 2008 apology to the stolen generation.







The Climate Change Minister says the opposition has made itself "irrelevant" by opposing the government's 43 percent emissions reduction target, as Labor tries to end the climate wars.





The government has been working with the crossbench including the Greens, and has committed that this target will be a floor not a ceiling, in the hopes of securing the minor party's support in the Senate.





Chris Bowen says the Paris mechanism will be part of the legislation which will ensure the target can only be increased in the future.





"People who aren't constructive, like the Opposition, have made themselves irrelevant to the process. The Liberal Party - at least the leader of the Liberal Party - seems to have not received the memo from the Australian people on May 21 that it's time to end the climate wars."





Labor has the votes in the House of Representatives, but already Liberal backbencher Bridget Archer has hinted she could cross the floor to support the government on the bill.





"I think it's never your natural starting point, I don't think anybody comes here and says I want to be difficult or to do that and it's a difficult thing to do but when I reflect on why I'm here. I feel I must always consider everything I do here through the lens of the electorate of Bass first, the liberal party second and myself third."





The Tasmanian M-P crossed the floor of the last parliament to stand with Labor to protect Trans children during the Religious Discrimination law debate.







Homicide detectives have charged the mother of three children killed during a Port Hedland house fire with their murders.





The woman will face Perth Magistrates Court today over the allegations, as well as one count of criminal damage by fire.





Her three children, aged five months, seven and ten, were killed in the Pilbara house fire last week.







Sanitising mats have been rolled out at Melbourne and Perth airports as part of enhanced measures to prevent foot and mouth disease entering Australia from Indonesia.





All arrival gates hosting flights from Indonesia have been fitted with the mats, which contain citric acid to kill any fragments of the virus.





Similar measures are expected to be rolled out in airports across the country by the end of the week, as part of what Agriculture Minister Murray Watt has described as Australia's strongest ever biosecurity response.







To sport and an independent review into Scottish cricket has found the governance and leadership of the sport is institutionally racist.





The review highlighted 448 examples that demonstrated such racism and found those who raised issues were ignored or sidelined.





It uncovered what it described as a developing culture of "racially aggravated micro-aggression".





Cricketer Qasim Sheikh is one of the players who spoke openly about his experiences with racism.





"I also was not getting selected when the team was not performing. When I complained I was told you should count yourself lucky you're here by senior staff and other senior players. I never ever heard that get said to a white counterpart in my whole team playing for the national team."





An anonymous survey was carried out as part of the review, with 62 per cent of respondents saying they had experienced or witnessed incidents of discrimination in the sport.



