SBS News in Easy English 26 September 2022

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Greg Dyett.





The maximum cost of prescription medicines covered by the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme will soon be cut by 30 per cent.





New medicines, including those targeting stomach ulcers, schizophrenia, epilepsy and arthritis will also be added to the list of available prescriptions.





Health Minister Mark Butler says the changes will come into effect from October the 1st.





"There will be a cut in price to more than 2,000 medicines on the P-B-S. The price cuts will deliver $130 million in additional price relief to Australian households through reduce co-contributions from those Australian households."





Star Entertainment Group's acting chief executive officer Geoff Hogg has resigned.





It comes two weeks after an inquiry deemed the casino group was unfit to hold its New South Wales licence.





The company was given 14 days to plead its case for why it should be allowed to keep the state operating license.





The exact date of Mr Hogg's departure is yet to be announced.





An inquest into the suspected death of alleged Sydney fraudster Melissa Caddick resumes today.





Caddick allegedly conned up to $30 million out of friends and family by promising to invest their money in trading accounts.





It comes as her former home has been listed for sale, with a refundable entry fee of $10,000 to prevent anyone but legitimate buyers from viewing the property.





The Bureau of Meteorology is warning flooding is expected to continue in parts of New South Wales.





A low trough moving across the state could prolong conditions, bringing with it widespread showers and thunderstorms.





Water is beginning to slowly recede in the town of Gunnedah.





Communities in Warren and Wee Waa in northern New South Wales are still cut off by flooding and could remain isolated for days.





Cleanup efforts are underway in Atlantic Canada, where hundreds of people remain without power following Hurricane Fiona.





The post-tropical cyclone travelled from the Caribbean before battering Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Quebec with strong winds, rain and waves.





The Premier of Nova Scotia, Tim Houston, says the cleanup effort will be a huge undertaking.





"We know that the climate is changing for sure. We're seeing you know; look around the world, you're seeing fire, storms. Certainly, this is a historic storm for this province, there's no question about that. The damage is significant."





And Rihanna is set to be the headline act at the 2023 Superbowl Halftime show.





The singer has not performed publicly since the 2018 Grammy Awards.



