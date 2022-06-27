SBS News in Easy English 27 June 2022

The Leaders of the G-7 group of the world's biggest economies have announced a massive investment program for developing countries.





They are providing more than $850 billion in public and private funds over the next five years for essential infrastructure.





U-S President Joe Biden says the spending will improve lives around the world.





"Collectively we aim to mobilise nearly $600 billion from the G7 by 2027. These strategic investments are area's of critical to sustainable development, and to our shared global stability.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will arrive in Europe later today for a NATO summit, which is expected to be dominated by discussions about the war in Ukraine.





Leaders from NATO nations and key partners such as Australia are meeting in Spain to discuss issues including Russia's military invasion.





Mr Albanese will also travel to Paris to meet French President, Emmanuel Macron, and has been invited to visit the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.





He says he is still taking advice on whether or not its safe to visit Ukraine.





"We want to make sure that it is safe to do so, and that we're not placing Australian service personel at risk by undertaking such a journey. It certainly is appreciated that the fact that President Zelesnkyy has made this invitation to Australia."





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on has appealed to the people of Belarus to resist cooperating with the Russian military.





Belarus hosts Russian military units and was used as a staging ground before Russia invaded Ukraine, but its own troops have not crossed the border.





In a video address, President Zelenskyy spoke of the deaths that have resulted from this latest strike.





"Russia today again hit Kyiv with missiles. Early in the morning. The second army of the world triumphantly 'defeated' a kindergarten and an apartment building. A man died, he was only 37 years old. There are wounded, among them - a girl named Zhenya, she is seven years old, the daughter of the deceased, now she is in Okhmatdyt (Children's Hospital in Kyiv). Her mother was also wounded. By the way, she is a citizen of Russia."





At least four people have been killed and hundreds injured after a stand collapsed during a bullfight in central Colombia.





The incident happened during an event, when members of the public are encouraged into the ring to engage the bulls.





There are fears that the death toll will rise further.







The Sydney Harbour Tunnel has been closed southbound due to protest action by climate activists.





Hundreds of protesters are marching through the Sydney C-B-D causing traffic disruptions.





The protests have been organised by the group, Blockade Australia, who say they are trying to raise awareness about climate change.





A man has locked himself onto a car in the Sydney Harbour Tunnel as part of the protest.





New research has found that four times as many COVID-19 patients were admitted to intensive care during Australia's third wave of the virus compared to the first two combined.





A higher number of those taken last year required ventilation and, a higher percentage of them died.



