SBS News in Easy English 28 September 2022

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Greg Dyett.





The crossbench has raised concerns over the Albanese government's national anti-corruption commission principle that public hearings will only be held in "exceptional circumstances".





Greens senator David Shoebridge says his party supports the bill but he also warns public confidence can only be gained if hearings are held in the open.





"One of the best disinfectants for corruption is sunshine. Public hearings are critical to the work of this anti-corruption commission."





Opposition Leader Peter Dutton says his party believes the government has got the balance right on public hearings.





"It's the commissioner who has all the details of a particular allegation or investigation before him or her, and that person has the ability to decide whether it would be in the best interest for a public hearing or a private hearing to be held. There would be criteria around it otherwise and I believe that is getting a balance right."





Australia's banks and financial regulators have met to discuss how they can help protect the almost 10 million customers whose sensitive details were stolen in the Optus data breach.





Treasurer Jim Chalmers says he has brought together Treasury, the banks and regulators to address privacy and data retention concerns.





The Sydney Opera House will celebrate its 50th year with more than 230 performances spread out over twelve months at Australia's most-visited tourist attraction.





The program will kick off next month, with nightly projections on the iconic sails, accompanied by free open air choral performances by community choirs, culminating in a grand finale concert on its 50th birthday in October 2023.





A survey has found millions of Australian workers are fed up and looking to change professions as companies grapple with growing negative employee sentiment.





The Allianz Australia survey finds close to half of all employees, or 42 per cent, are very likely to leave their workplace in the next six to 12 months.





Queensland is setting a renewable energy target of 70 per cent by 2032.





Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk unveiled the state's new energy policy in a social media post, saying "it's about cheaper, cleaner and secure energy for Queenslanders."





Queensland had previously been aiming for 50 per cent for 2030.





Residents of Florida's Gulf Coast are preparing for the the arrival of Hurricane Ian, with many boarding up their homes and evacuating.





The weather system has moved through the Caribbean towards Florida, slamming Cuba on the way and forcing mass evacuations and cutting power there.





More than two-point-five million Floridians have been subject to evacuation orders or warnings, with the storm expected to bring hurricane force winds, and in some instances, up to 50 centimetres of rain.





In football, Spain has advanced to the UEFA semi-finals following a 1-nil win over Portugal.





Portugal started off dominating the match, but in the 88th minute some teamwork from the Spanish side saw them score the winning goal.





And Geelong champion Joel Selwood has announced his retirement just days after his side won the premiership.



