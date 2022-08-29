SBS News in Easy English 29 August 2022

Transcript





A bikie boss is facing a Sydney court today on a murder charge just months after surviving an attempt on his own life.





Tarek Zahed who is the head of an outlawed motorcycle gang, was arrested yesterday and charged over the death of a man at Bankstown eight years ago.





Mr Zahed is charged with the murder of 29-year-old Youssef Assoum on 11 December, 2014.





Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty says the arrest was high risk, and that Mr Zahed is also charged with another offence.





"At 4:50pm yesterday, the tactical operations unit officers arrested a 42-year-old man in a car with another associate. It was a high-risk arrest due to his non-compliance. He was then taken to Surry Hills Police station and charged with murder and also kidnapping."





The federal Environment and Water Minister, Tanya Plibersek, has backed the Victorian Government's promise to provide free nursing degrees for thousands of Victorians.





Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has pledged $270 million to pay for the recruitment and training of over 10,000 nurses and midwives to increase staffing across Victoria's health system.





Minister Plibersek told Channel 7 the scheme is a step towards addressing shortages across Australia.





"We had more kids applying to go to university than we had places for them last year and this is the sort of move that we need to fix that. We also need to make sure that nurses who are already qualified have a way back into the system, and that the workplaces they are going back into are flexible and supportive."





Three people have been shot dead by a person who appears to have been firing at people over a two-hour period in the U-S city of Detroit.





The Police Chief is warning residents to be alert and to call emergency services if they know the identity of the suspect.





Detroit Police Chief James White says two women and a man have died in what he says were random shootings.





"It appears to be very random. One was waiting on a bus, one was walking his dog, and one was just on the street."





Pakistan's military chief has appealed to the international community to come forward and help Pakistan following a deadly monsoon season.





General Qamar Javed Bajwa gave the plea as he visited flood-affected areas in the southern Sindh province to help with relief work.





"Friendly countries will also come forward to help Pakistan in this hour of need. I also appeal on behalf of the government of Pakistan, on behalf of the people of Pakistan, to our expats and our friends abroad, to please come forward and help these people who in are in a very, very difficult situation. I am sure our expats as usual will not disappoint their brothers back home in Pakistan."





Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has announced a 45-million-US-dollar relief fund for the flood-hit Baluchistan province.





Deaths from widespread flooding in Pakistan has topped 1,000 since mid-June, officials say.





Flash flooding from the heavy rains has washed away entire villages and crops.





A record-setting year on the P-G-A Tour has ended in stunning fashion with the largest prize pool in league history decided by just one stroke in Atlanta.



