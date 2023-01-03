SBS News in Easy English 3 January 2022

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Greg Dyett.





Treasurer Jim Chalmers has defended the government's decision to impose mandatory testing on travellers from China against the advice of the chief medical officer.





Mr Chalmers says it's a sensible decision.





"It's not an especially onerous requirement, that people have a negative test when they come here from that part of the world. The chief medical officers are people that we work with closely, we respect their advice of course one of the points they've been making is that we need to do better when it comes to surveillance of people coming to the country."





The head of Australia's transport safety agency says a helicopter collision that killed four people on the Gold Coast could have resulted in even more fatalities.





Four of the seven people on board were killed, including the pilot, a woman from New South Wales, and a couple from the UK.





Australian Transport Safety Bureau Chief Commissioner Angus Mitchell says a number of factors are being examined.





"We gather as much evidence as we can and that will be from the weather at the time, from the tasking, to how long those helicopters had been operating that day, to how long the pilots had been flying. There's a lot that goes into it."





A 33-year-old woman and her nine-year-old son, and another 10-year-old child, were critically injured and remain in hospital.





A teenager accused of attacking three policemen with a machete on New Year's Eve near Times Square has been charged with attempted murder and attempted assault.





The New York Times reports the incident is linked to Islamist extremism.





The attacker has been identified as 19-year-old Trevor Bickford of Wells, Maine who recently converted to Islam.





One of the three policemen who were attacked suffered a fractured skull.





All three officers were taken to a hospital but have now been released.





Russia is acknowledging scores of its troops were killed in one of the Ukraine war's deadliest strikes.





Russia's defence minstry says 63 soldiers had died in the fiery blast which destroyed a temporary barracks.





But Ukrainian officials say the strike killed 400 Russian troops.





Elon Musk has become the first person ever to lose over $200 billion dollars.





The 51-year-old entrepreneur was reported worth nearly $500 billion just 14 months ago.





The Bloomberg Billionaires Index now values him at being worth just over $200 billion, meaning he forfeits the title of being the world's richest man.





Former World Number One tennis player Martina Navratilova has been diagnosed with throat and breast cancer.





The 66-year-old's battle with cancer is well-documented; she's beaten it once before.





Over her career she won a total of 59 Grand Slam titles.





Cricket Australia has entered into a new seven-year $1.5 billion dollar T-V rights deal to stay with the Seven Network and Foxtel until the end of 2031.





As part of the deal, the Big Bash League will reduce from 61 matches back down to 43, with Foxtel to showcase all games and Seven to broadcast 33.





Seven will also have the rights to show all men's Tests and women's internationals, with Foxtel to maintain exclusivity of Australia's men's white-ball matches.



