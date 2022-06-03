SBS News in Easy English 3 June 2022

United States President Joe Biden has asked Congress to act on gun control, calling on politicians to restore limits on the sale of assault-style weapons after a series of mass shootings in the country.





The president cited a recent report from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention Centre that guns were the leading cause of death among children.





His remarks come one day after the 23rd mass shooting in the U-S this year took place in Tulsa, Oklahoma, resulting in the death of five people, and a week after the school shooting in Texas which killed 21 people.





"Since Uvalde, just over a week ago, there have been 20 other mass shootings in America, each with four or more people killed or injured, including yesterday at a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma. A shooter deliberately targeted a surgeon using an assault weapon he bought just a few hours before his rampage. That left the surgeon, another doctor, receptionist and a patient dead and many more injured. That doesn't count the carnage we see every single day that doesn't make the headlines."





Queen Elizabeth has been presented with a Commonwealth of Nations globe at a ceremony in the grounds of Windsor Castle, as jubilee celebrations get underway in London.





Huge crowds have gathered in London with hopes of seeing the 96-year-old monarch who has spent 70 years on the throne.





These visitors say the celebrations are a welcome respite from the awfulness of the coronavirus pandemic.





"MAN 1: "I think it's fantastic that we're able to do all this after so many horrible months of COVID. And it's so great to honour what the queen has done for 70 years."





MAN 2: I think it's amazing to have the opportunity again to be in the middle of many people and for it be so peaceful."





A 73-year-old woman has been arrested after a three-year-old boy died following a hit-and-run incident in Melbourne's west.





Police believe the boy ran onto the road after breaking away from his mother about 6.30pm on Thursday.





He was hit by a red sedan which failed to stop.





The boy was critically injured and taken to hospital, where he died overnight.





The 73-year-old woman from Heathcote Junction, north of Melbourne, handed herself in to police on Friday morning.





She will be interviewed by police.





Two people have died at the scene of a house fire in western Sydney.





Police and firefighters were called to Glendenning near Mount Druitt early Friday morning after reports of a fire.





They arrived to find a single-storey house well alight.





Paramedics pulled a woman from the house and tried to revive her but she died at the scene, with a second person found dead inside the building.





A crime scene has been established and investigations are underway.





In sport,





Australian golf ace Minjee Lee has made a good start to the U-S Women's Open in North Carolina.





The 26 year-old tied for third after the opening round, finishing three shots behind American Mina Harigae.





The world No.4 is eyeing a second career major following her breakthrough at last year's Evian Championship in France.



