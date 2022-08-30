SBS News in Easy English 30 August 2022

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Greg Dyett.





The Federal Government is under pressure to do more to address the gender pay gap.





The latest statistics show women on average earning 30 per cent less than men.





Advertisement

President of the Australian Council of Trade Unions Michele O'Neil says women are not getting fair treatment.





"Women continue to be undervalued in the workforce. They are more likely to be working in casual or part-time work and not getting the hours or days or rosters that the need. "





The United States has called on Russia to allow United Nations nuclear inspectors safe access to the Zaporizhzhia atomic power plant in Ukraine.





The Atomic Energy Agency inspection team has set off on its mission to safeguard the plant as Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of shelling the region, raising fears of a massive radiation leak.





Pakistan's climate minister has warned of more damaging monsoon rains next month with a third of the country now estimated to be underwater.





Sherry Rehman says Pakistan is at the frontline of the world's climate crisis after flooding that killed more than eleven hundred people.





NASA has identified an engine-cooling problem as the main reason for not going ahead with its test launch of a new rocket it hopes will return astronauts to the moon.





On its first flight, the rocket was set to lift off from Florida with three test dummies aboard, on a mission to propel a capsule into moon orbit.





NASA Mission Manager Michael Sarafin is hopeful of a Friday re-launch.





"The combination of not being able to get the engine 3 chill down and then the vent valve issue that they saw at the inner tank really caused us to pause today. And we felt like we needed a little, little more time."





A month of industrial action that's caused widespread disruption to New South Wales train services will culminate with rail workers refusing to operate foreign made trains.





The government and the rail union are blaming each other for the 24-hour strike on Wednesday, which will sideline foreign-made trains that comprise about 70 per cent of the fleet.





Sydney Trains chief executive Matt Longland is advising commuters to avoid all unnecessary train travel and work from home if possible, with services reduced to about a 30-minute frequency on most lines.





In tennis, Serena Williams is through to the second round of the US Open.





The 40-year-old winning 6-3, 6-3 over Danka Kovinic.



