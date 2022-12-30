SBS News in Easy English 30 December 2022

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Greg Dyett.





Fans of world soccer legend Pele are in mourning following news of the 82-year-old's death from colon cancer.





During a 21-year-career, the Brazilian scored a world record of 1,281 goals, including 77 goals in 92 matches for his country.





Benjamin Netanyahu has held his first cabinet meeting after being sworn into office for his sixth term as Israel's prime minister.





His return comes just 18 months after he was ejected from power.





British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood has died at 81.





A statement by her company representatives claims she passed away while surrounded by her family.





The businesswoman became prominent on the fashion scene in the 1970s.





"I just use my fashion as an excuse to say what I think about politics and culture, really. I think fashion can do something. I think my fashion gives you an incredible choice in an age of conformity."





The Queensland government will increase penalties for youth crime.





There will be longer prison terms for car thieves, increased penalties for those who boast about crime on social media and judges will have to take the histories of child offenders into account when deciding on bail applications.





Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says immediate action is vital.





“The time for action is now. And these increased penalties will apply to adults as well as juvenile offenders. These are tough measures; they will be put in place. And the community. Safety, as I said, is paramount here."





State and territory police and ambulance authorities are urging Australians celebrating New Year's Eve to exercise common sense.





This safety message spans across water, roads, alcohol use and public behaviour, as many people gather in major cities and regional hubs to celebrate New Year's Eve.





New research shows Australians have spent a record $75-billion dollars leading up to Christmas, and 1.2-billion dollars on Boxing Day sales.





The Australian Retailers Association says 2022 was the biggest festive season on record, with department stores recording $150 million in sales on Boxing Day - which is an increase of 25 per cent from last year.





The Australian Red Cross says it has had its busiest year on record in New South Wales.





In the aftermath of multiple flood disasters, the organisation stated that its emergency response teams had been actived for 262 days this year.





It says it provided mental health first aid to 29,000 people and supported 171 evacuation centres and recovery hubs.





State Director Kate Miranda claims that staff and volunteers from across the state have been assisting flood victims since February.



