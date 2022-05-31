SBS News in Easy English 31 May 2022

The new federal government is taking shape with Labor reaching the 76 seats needed to govern in majority.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is expect to announce his ministry today.





West Australian M-P Anne Aly, Kristy McBain from southern New South Wales and Queensland M-P Annika Wells are tipped to be given frontbench roles.





They are filling spots left by the defeated Kristina Keneally and Terri Butler, while Queensland M-P Shane Newman will move to the backbench.





The head of Reporters Without Borders says a French journalist killed in Ukraine had most likely been targeted by Russian forces.





General Director of Reporters Without Borders, Christophe Deloire, made the comments following the death of 32-year-old BFM TV journalist





Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff.





Leclerc-Imhoff was fatally hit by shell shrapnel while covering a Ukrainian evacuation operation.





Mr Deloire says the journalist was inside an identified humanitarian aid vehicle.





"From the beginning of the war we have noticed that the journalists, and other citizens of course, civilians, are targeted by Russian forces. Here it was a young journalist working for a French TV channel who was in a bus which was clearly identified as a humanitarian vehicle. So it is very likely that it was targeted by Russian forces."





Russian authorities are denying reports that Vladimir Putin is sick.





There has been repeated and unconfirmed reports that the Russian president is ill, potentially suffering from cancer.





The B-B-C is reporting that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has told French television that no-one could think Mr Putin was unwell, given that he appeared in public every day.





New figures released show Australians have turned to tobacco during the pandemic.





Figures released for World No Tobacco Day reveal nearly one in two Australians have struggled with managing their stress levels, including 14 per cent who have turned to cigarettes or vaping.





Director of Quit Australia, Doctor Sarah White, says it's been challenging to get quit smoking messages to the public during the pandemic.





"Every time we put one of those campaigns on air, we see increases in calls to quit lines, we see increases in people going to websites and looking for support to quit. So they absolutely work. And one of the things that were a little bit worried about is a lot of those campaigns were off air during the pandemic period, because we had clear air (broadcast time) for the COVID vaccination messaging. But we've also seen a lack of funding for those campaigns from the Australian Government. And that we think has also been a really big issue."





Police in Adelaide have charged a man over the abduction of a baby during a car theft.





The 37 year old has been refused bail and will front court today.





Police say the four month old was in his mother's car when the man allegedly got into the vehicle and drove off.





Police found the child in his baby capsule about two hours later when they found the car parked in the suburb of Enfield.







The Bureau of Meteorology says some Australians can expect freezing temperatures, strong winds and even snow as winter arrives.





Damaging winds are forecast for Sydney and the south coast of New South Wales for tonight, while strong winds were expected over the Blue Mountains tomorrow [Wed 1 June].





The Bureau's Jackson Browne says the cold snap is due to a deep low pressure system over Adelaide that is now moving towards the east coast.



