SBS News in Easy English 4 January 2022

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Greg Dyett.





Defence personnel have been called in to help evacuate people isolated during flooding in a remote town in Western Australia's Kimberley region.





Homes have been inundated by floodwater at Fitzroy Crossing and the Great Northern Highway is closed in both directions as some residents are transported to Broome by helicopter.





Floodwaters have also washed away part of a major bridge.





Some communities could be cut off for at least a week, with residents worried about food shortages.





Treasurer Jim Chalmers claims he is not worried about China threatening retaliation over new COVID testing standards.





It follows the federal government announcement that Chinese travellers must return a negative COVID test within 48 hours of departure, despite the chief medical officer's recommendation against the measure.





China has since criticised the decision and threatened retaliation.





Mao Ning is with China's Foreign Ministry.





"The entry restrictions adopted by some countries targeting China lacks scientific basis and some excessive practices are even more unacceptable."





The father of the 10-year-old boy still fighting for life after the fatal Gold Coast helicopter crash has called for prayers for his son.





Simon Tadros lost his wife in the crash and his son is in an induced coma on a life support machine, having undergone multiple operations.





The cause of the crash is still under investigation.





Two teenagers have been seriously injured in a crash between an e-scooter and a vehicle on the Sunshine Coast.





Police say a 13-year-old boy and girl were riding on the scooter about 7pm last night when it collided with a wagon at Alexandra Headland.





The driver of the vehicle, a 34-year-old Mooloolaba woman, was not injured.





The Nationals are making regional education and childcare a top priority, saying there's a crisis in rural Australia.





Party leader David Littleproud claims that despite the government spending billions subsidising housing, only a few new apartments are available to families in rural areas.





The Nationals' Darren Chester will now take over as opposition spokesperson on regional education, regional development and local government and territories after Andrew Gee left the party.





Authorities have issued a warning to tennis fans to be wary of scalpers ahead of the Australian Open starting this month.





Consumer Affairs Victoria says more than 1,100 reports were made about event ticketing and resales over the last 12 months.





People have reported overpaying for tickets as well as receiving fake tickets.





Victoria's Consumer Affairs Minister Danny Pearson says people should do their research.





"The wonderful thing Facebook for example as a community, and Google for that matter, is the ability to try do those reference checks. Is this person who they say they are? Do they have a good track record? Do they have a good reputation for reselling tickets?"



