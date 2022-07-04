SBS News in Easy English 4 July 2022

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Gareth Boreham





Thousands of people in New South Wales have been told to evacuate or get ready to leave their homes as heavy rain continues to cause flooding across large parts of the state.





The State Emergency Service responded to hundreds of requests for help overnight and performed more than 100 flood rescues across the Illawarra, Blue Mountains, Sydney Metropolitan, Hunter and Central Coast districts.





Premier Dominic Perrottet has urged the public to follow safety instructions.





"Please. We say this every flood event. Please don't drive through flood waters. We don't say that for the sake of it. We say that to keep you safe. After every flood event we have flood rescues and sometimes deaths because people don't take that instruction and they drive through the flood water. You cannot see the depth of that water beneath. You cannot appreciate how deep that water is."





A rescue attempt is also being organised for the crew aboard a bulk cargo ship that has lost power off the coast south of Sydney.









Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced more sanctions on Russia and more military aid for Ukraine following after visiting the war-torn country.





After touring destroyed towns near Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Mr Albanese pledged almost a hundred million dollars in further military assistance [[A$99.5 million]].





This includes 14 armoured personnel carriers and 20 Bushmaster protected mobility vehicles.





There will also be another $8.7 million to help upgrade border management equipment and cyber security measures.





Mr Albanese says It brings Australia's total military assistance to Ukraine to more than 380 million dollars.





"In Bucha today I saw clear evidence of a war crime. People need to be held to account for their actions. Australia stands ready to continue to support the government and the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes for Ukraine to emerge victorious in defense of your national sovereignty and your homeland. Because you are fighting for the international rule of law."







Australia's first truth-telling commission has requested a two-year extension to deliver its final report, as it moves to focus on modern injustices against Indigenous people.





To mark NAIDOC Week, Victoria's Yoorrook Justice Commission has released its interim report after meeting with 174 local elders across the state and another seven in Melbourne-based public hearings.





While too soon to make findings and recommendations, the inquiry has asked Victorian Governor Linda Dessau to extend the due date for its final report from mid-2024 to mid-2026 and sign off on additional resources.







The French ambassador to Australia say a free trade agreement between Australia and the European Union is now on the cards thanks to the federal government's commitment to tackle climate change.





While such a deal is unlikely to be signed before 2023, the new Australian government's approach has been welcomed by members of the EU.





French Ambassador Jean-Pierre Thebault describes the relationship under Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as "a complete new arena of cooperation between France and Australia".





He welcomed Australia's pledge to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 43 per cent on 2005 levels by 2030.









To sport and in tennis,





One of Wimbledon's greatest champions has marked the hundredth anniversary of centre court by qualifying for another quarter-final.





Making the last eight for the 13th time in his career, the six-time titelholder Novak Djokovic will meet one of the game's rising stars - 20-year-old Italian Jannik Sinner.





" Very tough. I mean I've never faced him before and he's kind of a new face on the tour and he's won his first ATP match, actually on the tournament that he has won a few weeks ago in his country, beating players that are from top five, top ten in the world. So, he was on a streak on this surface and I know it's not going to be easy."



